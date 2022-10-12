Warner Bros. Discovery is effectively killing Cartoon Network

In addition to the fact that Warner Bros. As Discovery generally becomes a less diverse place, CEO David Zaslav’s latest restructuring will likely erode Cartoon Network and turn it into a shadow of its former self.

For understandable reasons, Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to lay off 82 employees and remove 43 open positions from its television division made headlines when news of the decision was announced earlier this week. But the implications of the company’s plan to sell Warner Bros. Combining Animation and Cartoon Network Studios could be much bigger than what Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey recently suggested in a company-wide internal memo.

According to Dungey’s memo, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will all continue to exist and be run by Sam Register as part of the company’s “new streamlined structure”. But the latter two animation labels will now share “development and lead production teams,” which: doesn’t bode well for Cartoon Networkan outfit traditionally home to more original IP-esque Craig of the Creek, Victor and Valentinoand Summer Camp Island.

By pulling batgirlcancel shows like Raised by wolvesand scrapping upcoming projects like JJ Abrams’ unreleased demi-monde series, Zaslav presumably has some of the Warner Bros. Discovery reduced. In theory, the Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are yet another cost-cutting measure that ideally will not adversely affect the ability of either to produce content. If we look at the situation realistically, however, it is difficult to see how two separate production departments that once had their own budgets could possibly keep their old production levels after sharing resources in this way.

Earlier this month, Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek and its spin-off Jessica’s Big Little World had cut their orders for seasonal episodes by 50 percent. While both shows (and the upcoming Craig of the Creek film) are still taking place, the way they are brought back despite being part of one of Cartoon Network’s most successful current franchises feels reflective of things to come. In all likelihood, Warner Bros. Discovery plans to keep the Cartoon Network brand alive the same way it likely wants to keep the HBO name (at least somewhere, perhaps as a tab) on whatever platform HBO Max and Discovery Plus go.