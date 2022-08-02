Warner Bros.’ $90 million Batgirl movie won’t be released on HBO Max, or anywhere

About a week ago, industry observers noticed that Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of batgirlthe Warner Bros. movie. which was recorded over the winter and is expected to be released in 2023 New York Post, the coverand other entertainment venues report that Warner Bros. and DC Films, despite being in the final stages of post-production, have decided not to release the film on any platform or in theaters.

The list of American unreleased movies on Wikipedia isn’t long, and the movies on it usually have a reason to be there – see the 1994 Fantastic four effort or Netflix’s suspended Bill Cosby 77 project. The After says this movie will join them because David Zaslav, the new Warner Bros. director. Discovery and Michael De Luca, the new director of Warner Bros. Batgirl was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad boys for life) and stars Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the title role.

The After quoted a source as saying that, following poor reception from test audiences, Warner Bros. thought the film “will be irreparable.” Obviously that test audience never saw Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

DC Films president Walter Hamada laid out the previous strategy in early 2020, taking on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe with two of its own: the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the DC Films multiverse. The idea was to release up to four movies in theaters each year, with one or two more as HBO Max exclusives. Not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic raged around the world and the planned release schedule changed.

When HBO launched Max, one of its biggest promised offerings was DC movies, including a director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Recently, rolling stone reported that the hype for “Snyder cut” was largely led by bots and inauthentic accounts. That could be a campaign to save batgirl a little trickier.