Warmer Earth could see smaller butterflies struggling to fly, affecting food systems

A cabbage white butterfly rests on a flower. Credit: Dr. Michelle Tseng



New UBC research has found that warmer temperatures may lead to smaller butterflies collecting less pollen and visiting fewer flowers.

dr. Michelle Tseng and recent graduate Erez Büyükyilmaz grew butterflies in the lab at different temperatures and found that the warmer the temperature, the smaller the butterfly, mimicking how increasing global temperatures due to climate change can affect the size of the insects. Then, using special equipment, they found that smaller butterflies didn’t fly as far or as fast as the larger ones, due to their smaller wings.

The researchers then collected 100 butterflies in the wild and measured their size and the amount of pollen on their faces. They found that the butterflies that were the same size as the butterflies grown in the lab collected less pollen and visited fewer plants.

Butterflies are important pollinators, with insect pollinators needed for 75% of the world’s crops, says Dr. Tseng. If butterflies around the world are getting smaller due to climate change, it could have serious consequences for our food systems.

The research was published in ecological entomology.

Credit: University of British Columbia

