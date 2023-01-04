Warm weather can delay the opening of Lake George’s ice castles

LAKE GEORGE, NY (NEWS10) — Unusually warm temperatures spell trouble for Lake George’s popular ice castle exhibit.

Construction crews said the ice towers are melting into puddles because of the persistent rain. Currently, the ice castles are scheduled to open the last weekend of the month, but construction crews said if temperatures don’t drop, delays could occur.

It takes at least 21 days to build the giant ice sculptures. To speed up the process, Ice Castles representatives said additional construction crews will be brought in from other completed ice castle sites in Utah and Minnesota. If the exhibit is delayed, representatives said they will consider staying open longer, but that will depend on the weather.

Lake George is one of five locations in the country where Ice Castles will be operating this winter. The company builds castles of hand-shaped icicles, ripe for visitors to explore. The castle first came to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the winter of 2021-22.