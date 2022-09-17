War veteran, 96, who saw George V lying in state in 1936, among last mourners in accessible queue

<!–

A 96-year-old war veteran who saw the Queen’s grandfather lying in state in 1936 was one of the last mourners to join the accessible queue before it closed for good yesterday.

Born six days before the Queen in April 1926, Frank Wells traveled from his home in Worthing, West Sussex, to pay his respects.

He told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It feels like we grew up together, so I was determined to come here.’

Wheelchair user Frank Wells, 96, traveled from his home in Worthing, West Sussex and was one of the last mourners to join the accessible queue before it closed for good yesterday

Frank, who uses a wheelchair, arrived in Westminster with his good friend Nick Beadnell an hour before the 4:30pm queue filled up.

“Officials told us we would wait six hours and I was ready to turn around, but Frank didn’t give up,” said Nick, 66.

Frank, who is visually impaired, said he plans to use memories of George V’s recumbent condition to help him understand the contours at Westminster Hall.

‘I was nine when I saw the Queen’s grandfather lying in state. I remember standing in line for hours and as a young boy it felt like an extremely long time.

“This queue is very similar. The people are very friendly and it just goes to show how quickly you make friends.’