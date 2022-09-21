‘War hero’ crushed to death by two Tube trains pictured as family demands TfL ‘takes responsibility’

A ‘war hero’ who was fatally crushed by two London Underground trains after falling into the hole has been named and pictured as his family has demanded that Transport for London (TfL) ‘take responsibility’ on the first day of a much delayed investigation into his death.

Father of 10 Gama Mohamed Warsame, 59, of Tower Hamlets, ‘tripped’ and fell between the platform and the train at Waterloo Station on the platform northbound from Bakerloo at 10:06 am on May 26, 2020.

Despite trying to escape and waving his hands for 20 seconds, he was crushed and dragged 16 meters by the first train, then crushed again by a second train that applied the emergency brake after a passenger on the platform warned the driver .

A post-mortem examination revealed the 59-year-old died of “catastrophic trauma” to his brain, heart and lungs.

Yesterday, at the Inner South London Coroner’s Court, Mr Warsame’s daughter, Samara Mohamed, had her touching statement read before answering questions.

She praised her “kind, loving and gentle” father who was “a hero to his country” – but she chided TfL, saying “unfortunately in the last moments of his life he needed help and there was no one to help him”.

Father of 10 Gama Mohamed Warsame, 59, of Tower Hamlets, ‘tripped’ and fell between the platform and the train at Waterloo Station on the Bakerloo platform heading north at 10:06 am on May 26, 2020

The 59-year-old was fatally crushed by two London Underground trains after falling into the gap between the carriage and the platform

The court heard how Mr Warsame fought in the Somali Civil War, during which he was tortured and had shrapnel on his legs. He fled the country and was granted asylum in the United Kingdom, where he had lived for 30 years at the time of his death.

Ms Mohamed added: ‘We believe that our father’s death happened for a reason other than an accident and changes need to be made to help someone else.

After all, he was a remarkable person and sometimes something remarkable has to happen to change the world.

“We as a family want TfL and London Underground to take responsibility for raising awareness of what is happening on their platforms.”

An investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) already found that the operational monitors – which allowed drivers to see problems on the platform – were “unsuitable for identifying a person who had fallen into the gap” after researchers ran a simulation test. done with a mannequin.

RAIB principal investigator Richard Brown admitted: “What the driver could see at the time has not been recorded, so we don’t really know.”

The court was shown stills from the simulation run, which showed how difficult it was to see a passenger on the platform or in the opening.

Mr Brown explained that the cameras did not meet the ‘1997 or 2000 requirement for the size of a person appearing on a monitor’. He noted that the drivers were in good health, well rested and had their eyesight tested.

The court heard how the curvature of the platform at Waterloo led to the opening that fell down Mr Warsame, which was 264mm wide at its narrowest. The depth of the fall was at most 580mm – thigh level according to Mr Brown, but he suggested that Mr Warsame fell into a ‘prone position’ and may not have been able to move his legs and lift himself out.

Still looking stunned, senior coroner Andrew Harrison said, “It seems surprising that anyone could actually fit into that hole?”

Mr Brown also revealed that the platform was noisy. “You had to be very close to people to have a normal conversation,” he continued. “You had to yell… If anyone was more than a carriage or two away, they’d have a hard time hearing you.”

The CCTV on the platform did not record any sound, so it remains unclear whether Mr Warsame called for help.

The court heard how his war efforts had left him with undiagnosed PTSD, which, according to his family, had caused him to self-medicate with alcohol.

Ms Mohamed told the court that he did not have a ‘drinking problem’, but that it was ‘a social thing, ‘it was because of the PTSD he had’.

A report from Mr Warsame’s GP revealed that he suffered from alcohol dependence until 2009 after which he went to the doctor with alcohol problems and was referred to the addiction treatment center RESET.

In a report, pathologist Dr Simon Poole said, ‘Very high levels of alcohol in his blood and urine may have affected his coordination and balance and predisposed him to falls.’

But in an interview with the court, toxicologist Dr. Susan Paterson took it a step further by saying that the alcohol content “probably” had “destined him to fall.”

Mr Warsame’s blood alcohol level was 300mg per litre, which is ‘normally associated with a coma and possibly death’.

dr. Paterson explained that he may have built up a tolerance and responded to questions from the family’s attorney about how it might have affected his fall. She added: “This is an extremely high level that would have affected anyone.”

In a tribute to her late father, daughter Mohamed said: ‘He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and a hero to his country.

“As a family, we will never be able to explain what our father meant to his family and loved ones. Nothing we ever say will do any justice to what he meant to us or others.

“He was a remarkable person. He was the most selfless, generous, intelligent, wonderful person you ever knew. He was easy to love and easy to connect with.

‘My father was a selfless person and also put himself above others. He was honorable, he was kind, he was so loving and gentle. He worked hard in everything he did. He said we should always be honest. He was a man of his word and always put others before himself.

“He was a hero to us and his family, he was also a hero to his country. He was a brave man. He was nicknamed “Lion” – imagine being nicknamed a lion at 10 years old.

‘He showed mercy and love for all living beings. He also saw good in people. He never held a grudge. He was the definition of a strong person and survivor.”