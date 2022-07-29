War hero Ben Roberts-Smith returns to Brisbane to his girlfriend after defamation trial in Sydney 

Australian war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith shared a passionate kiss with his girlfriend as he landed in Brisbane after his 110-day defamation trial was completed.

The 43-year-old was picked up from the airport by his partner Sarah Matulin with photos showing the couple laughing together in her white Audi.

Mr Roberts-Smith wore a blue T-shirt with the words ‘Expect to self rescue’ printed on the front.

He paired the top with jeans, Nike sneakers and a black cap as he drove his luggage to his partner’s car.

The former soldier has been fighting for more than three months to clear his name in Sydney federal court after suing The Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation.

Roberts-Smith is suing the news media over 2018 articles alleging he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including murder, harassment and domestic violence.

He is also suing over allegations that he assaulted a woman in Canberra.

The war hero’s lawsuit stalled due to complications with Covid restrictions.

The former SAS corporal denies all allegations to the papers using a “truth defense”.

More than 40 witnesses were called to testify in the defamation trial, which cost more than $25 million in legal fees.

Some testified from Afghanistan, while others were flown in from the United States or subpoenaed from distant military barracks.

Judge Anthony Besanko – an experienced federal judge who flew from Adelaide to Sydney for the duration of the trial, will make a written decision at a later date.

