War has devastating effect on tourism in Ukraine’s Odesa

Odessa was once one of the most visited cities in Ukraine, but now the beaches and cafes are empty. FRANCE 24 spoke to tourists struggling to make ends meet in the southern Ukrainian port city.

It’s tourist season on the Black Sea coast in Odessa, but there’s hardly a soul to be seen on the beaches. There is only a scattering of tourists tanning on the boardwalk. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, even the sea has been a war zone.

“As you can see, there is no one on the beach,” says Vyacheslav Latushko, general service manager at Hotel Nemo in Odessa. “That area has been closed off and people can’t go there anymore. […] We used to have a lot of people from Saudi Arabia, from Europe, from Israel and from Turkey. Now we only have people from Ukraine. It is very difficult.”

