War, Climate Change, Energy Costs: How the Wheat Market Has Been Upended
The price of wheat has fallen from its peak after Russia invaded Ukraine, but experts say one of the world’s most consumed foods remains in short supply and warn that a global hunger crisis is still looming.
Like oil, steel, beef and other commodities integral to the economy, wheat is shifting in price and availability in response to a complex set of overlapping factors, such as geopolitics and weather. While the falling price of wheat offers some respite for countries that rely on importing the crop, it could deter farmers from planting more. Nor does the fall in prices solve the pre-existing problems exacerbated by a war between two of the world’s largest producers. Energy prices remain high, affecting the cost of using farm machinery and transporting the wheat to the market, as well as the cost of fertilizer. And hot, dry weather that limits crop yields is becoming more common.
“The fundamental picture hasn’t really changed,” said Ehsan Khoman, who leads emerging markets and commodities research for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, a Japanese bank. “There is a potential where food prices can spiral out of control.”
The wheat market has taken a wild ride this year.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused food and fuel prices to soar as war and sanctions disrupted supplies to two of the world’s largest agricultural and energy exporters. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the two countries together account for about a quarter of global wheat exports.
Oil prices have fallen slightly since the start of the war, although it still costs much more than at the beginning of the year for Americans to fill their cars with gasoline, for Europeans to heat their homes with natural gas, and for just about everyone else. anywhere to do anything related to the cost of oil. However, wheat prices have fallen to roughly where they started the year.
The price of a widely traded wheat that started the year at about $7.70 a bushel rose to $13 in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, according to futures contracts traded in Chicago, a global hub for the raw material. The price mostly stayed in double digits until mid-June when it started to fall. On Friday, wheat traded at just over $8 a bushel.
After the initial shock of the invasion, higher prices prevented some countries from buying wheat, decreasing demand and depressing prices. An increase in supply due to the winter wheat harvest has also led to a drop in prices in recent weeks.
A deal to free trapped grain offers only partial relief.
A major factor pushing wheat prices down has been the progress of negotiations over the fate of more than 20 million tons of grain trapped in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Just over a week ago, an agreement was reached to open an export corridor so that some of the grain captured by the war could be shipped around the world.
The deal may not hold up amid the fighting, and even if it does, experts say it probably won’t be enough to address other issues hanging over the global wheat market.
“This agreement has been conceived as something that will solve the world’s food shortage, and it just isn’t,” said Tracey Allen, agricultural commodities strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
Other more entrenched factors in the wheat market, from energy and fertilizer prices to climate change, could play a bigger role in determining the cost — and availability — of a loaf of bread around the world.
Experts think wheat prices are likely to rise again. Even more uncertain is that futures contracts work by allowing buyers and sellers to agree on a price for wheat to be delivered in the future, typically three months. And a lot can change in three months.
“Prices will continue to be higher and consumers will feel that in the price of the products they buy on supermarket shelves,” said Ms. Allen.
Climate change is making wheat harvests less predictable.
Last year’s drought put pressure on global food markets before Russia invaded Ukraine.
While some regions, such as Argentina, saw huge harvests and Russia is expected to have a strong harvest this summer, severe heat and little rain impacted the amount of wheat others could grow.
In Canada, temperatures rose to new records. At the end of July 2021, about three-quarters of the country’s agricultural land was classified as abnormally dry. Canada’s wheat production fell nearly 40 percent from 2020 to 2021, reducing exports to Latin America and the Caribbean by more than 3 million tons. according to the USDA
The drop in global supply due to the bad weather had already contributed to prices going up for this year. In January 2020, wheat was about 30 percent cheaper than it is now.
Canadian wheat production is expected to pick up next year. The spring crop in the United States, led by North Dakota, is also: expected to be robust. But Europe has suffered a heat wave, raising concerns about weak yields, while India banned wheat exports in May due to drought.
Experts warn that fluctuations in weather are likely to become more pronounced, adding to uncertainty about global production and the direction of prices going forward.
Energy prices are important to wheat farmers.
Oil prices largely determine the cost of using farm machinery and transporting harvested grain. Natural gas prices are even more important to farmers because nitrogen, which is used to produce fertilizers such as ammonia and urea, is produced from natural gas.
“It’s not just about grain prices — it’s shipping costs, fuel prices and fertilizer prices, and so on,” said Luiz Eduardo Peixoto, an economist who specializes in emerging markets at BNP Paribas.
Russia, the world’s largest producer of fertilizers, has steadily curtailed the flow of natural gas into Europe, driving up not only fuel prices but also the cost of nitrogen-based fertilizers. As fertilizer prices have risen, wheat prices have also risen in the past week.
Because Russian fertilizer is so important to the global agricultural trade, it is has avoided international sanctions that have curtailed other Russian exports, giving Moscow political leverage over another crucial good the world needs.
Lower prices are not necessarily a good thing for wheat producers.
Higher fuel and fertilizer costs reduce the profits farmers can make and create a dilemma for wheat-producing countries. That’s especially true in Ukraine, where the war has made transporting wheat to buyers abroad costly, says Dan Basse, an agricultural economist and president of AgResource, an analytics firm.
While high prices hurt wheat importing countries, low prices could deter farmers from planting additional plants this year, especially in Ukraine, as they face challenges to sell their current crop, leaving them unable to afford to grow more. .
Egypt and Indonesia rely heavily on Ukrainian wheat, and famine-ravaged Somalia imports wheat mainly from Ukraine and Russia.
The USDA predicts that the 18.8 million tons of wheat that Ukraine has exported in the past 12 months will drop to about 10 million in the next 12 months.
“Farmers can’t afford to plant that next crop,” said Mr. bass. “We need to increase world wheat prices so that farmers can extend the coming growing season.”
But even if prices rise enough to encourage more plantings, that could prove irrelevant when grain stores overflow as farmers struggle to move crops in conflict zones.
“It almost doesn’t matter how high the prices are,” said Ms. Allen of JPMorgan. “It doesn’t solve the problem of wheat from the farms.”
International agencies have repeatedly warned about how changed trade patterns in Ukraine after the war could keep prices for commodities like wheat higher than normal. But some experts say the warnings are not being followed.
“The problems with the food markets have not been solved,” said Mr Khoman of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. “There is still a shortage.”