War, Climate Change, Energy Costs: How the Wheat Market Has Been Upended

The price of wheat has fallen from its peak after Russia invaded Ukraine, but experts say one of the world’s most consumed foods remains in short supply and warn that a global hunger crisis is still looming.

Like oil, steel, beef and other commodities integral to the economy, wheat is shifting in price and availability in response to a complex set of overlapping factors, such as geopolitics and weather. While the falling price of wheat offers some respite for countries that rely on importing the crop, it could deter farmers from planting more. Nor does the fall in prices solve the pre-existing problems exacerbated by a war between two of the world’s largest producers. Energy prices remain high, affecting the cost of using farm machinery and transporting the wheat to the market, as well as the cost of fertilizer. And hot, dry weather that limits crop yields is becoming more common.

“The fundamental picture hasn’t really changed,” said Ehsan Khoman, who leads emerging markets and commodities research for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, a Japanese bank. “There is a potential where food prices can spiral out of control.”