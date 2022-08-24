War casts long shadow on world economy

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

Six months to the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, the harrowing conflict still casts a shadow over the global economy, keeping energy prices at high levels and threatening the global food system.

Russia itself may falter under the effect of Western sanctions, but as the FT editors point out, it is still standing. Half of the country’s $640 billion foreign exchange reserves have been frozen, several of its top banks have been cut off from the international payment system and about 1,000 Western companies – estimated to account for about 40 percent of Russia’s GDP – have left the country.

In response, Moscow has instituted capital controls and sharply raised interest rates to keep the ruble stable. It has also benefited from rising oil prices and increased sales to China, India and Turkey. Oil production is only slightly below pre-war levels.

Aside from oil, Russia’s overseas trade has been severely damaged. Imports of Russian goods into the UK are at all-time lows, according to new data today, with energy imports falling to zero for the first time. UK exports to Russia have also shrunk or, in the case of cars, stopped altogether. Chemicals and pharmaceuticals remain unaffected by sanctions.

While the collapse of trade with Russia is one of the ways the war has affected the rest of the world, the impact on energy and food markets is much greater.

The latest twist came this morning from Japan, where the government is considering new nuclear power plants as an energy price rocket, a remarkable turnaround given the 2011 Fukushima disaster. fears of shortages increase if Russia were to further restrict gas supplies. Fossil fuel companies, meanwhile, have been granted a reprieve, if only until more renewable resources are fully developed.

While the energy crisis is a priority for policymakers in richer countries, their colleagues in poorer countries are also facing a severe food crisis.

In Africa, rising nitrogen fertilizer prices, which have risen in line with natural gas prices, have forced farmers to cut production, while the effects of the conflict have halted progress in emerging economies such as Bangladesh. And hopes that the recent resumption of grain exports from Ukraine could provide the basis for a broader rapprochement with Russia appear to have been dashed.

Meanwhile, high-profile Russians continue to be targeted. The first superyacht seized under sanctions from an oligarch was sold at an auction in Gibraltar yesterday. Dmitry Pumpyansky, the owner of Axioma, a 236 ft vessel worth €55 million to €60 million, is said to be one of the closest businessmen to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated net worth of £1. 84 billion.

Not all western states support the idea of ​​sanctions, which points to the sharp rise in energy prices. Some politicians, such as France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen, argue that sanctions hurt the French and other countries more than Moscow.

The real pain is of course felt by Ukraine and its people. According to new UN data released today, at least 13,560 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded, while reconstruction costs are likely to exceed $750 billion.

S&P Global’s PMI value for the euro zone fell 0.7 points to 49.2, the lowest level since February 2021 and the second month of contraction in a row. German companies reported their biggest slump in activity in more than two years.

The UK PMI result showed that economic activity grew the slowest in 18 months as supply and demand and labor problems hit production. Revised official data show that the UK economy contracted more in 2020 than expected.

Prime Ministerial Frontrunner Liz Truss has been given flak for planning an emergency budget upon taking office without input from the Bureau of Budgetary Responsibility. Whitehall editor Sebastian Payne explains what a Truss government would look like.

One of the UK’s top energy bosses told the FT that a bailout to protect households from skyrocketing bills would cost more than £100bn over two years. There is also a sense of crisis in UK operations ahead of the traditional 1 October renewal date for fixed price contracts.

Almost half of the EU now suffers from droughtwith weather likely to remain hotter and drier through November, raising fears of crop and energy supply shortages as hydroelectric reservoirs dry up.

although Poland is one of the last major coal producers in the EU, most of its coal is of low quality and mainly used in power plants, making it difficult to find alternatives to its usual russian sources.

Turkey relies on tourism to help stabilize the fragile economy. The country has been plagued by the rising cost of energy imports, but the decline in the currency has made it a much cheaper holiday destination.

Can the US Federal Reserve taming inflation without causing a massive rise in unemployment? Browse our latest piece from visual journalism.

Experts warned that the slow response to the spread monkeypox outbreak shows countries have failed to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, especially failure to roll out vaccines quickly.

Angola goes to the polls today to elect a new president amid youth discontent over a lack of reforms and mismanagement of the economy in Africa’s second largest oil producer.

Australia is in a “mini constitutional crisis” after revelations that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has secretly appointed himself to lead five ministries together – without telling most of the ministers involved.

Intel has signed a deal with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for a £30 billion semiconductor plant in Arizona following the adoption of new US legislation to support domestic industry.

Ford will cut 3,000 employees as it shifts its workforce to electric vehicles. The company split its operations into separate companies in March, with one focusing on combustion engines and the other on EVs. A problem has arisen with the new one US tax credit for electric cars: this makes some vehicles ineligible.

BA indicated that the disruption to the airport and the airline would continue into next year as it cut 10,000 flights from its winter schedule. Gatwick airport was more optimistic and increased the forecast for the number of passengers.

US retailers are gearing up for a very different holiday season as consumers with little money struggle to make ends meet. Macy’s department store lowered its full-year profit forecast and warned of a deterioration in consumer goods spending, even as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Rival chain Nordstrom also cut off his prospects.

Apple is testing production of Apple Watches and Macbooks in Vietnam for the first time, as it aims to boost its manufacturing hubs outside of China. The country already makes iPads and AirPods earphones.

Amazon launches new momentum in healthcare at what could be an opportune time for a deep-pocket disruptor, writes Brooke Masters, editor of the US Investment and Industry Sector.

Our five-part podcast series A Skeptic’s Guide to Cryptography asks if cryptocurrency and the assistive technology – the blockchain – have a future after the recent market crash.

AppleThe move to get staff back into the office is being watched closely by other workers in the tech sector who fear their company could follow suit.

How can managers make the most of it? introverted now teams work together in real life instead of over a screen? Listen to the latest episode of our Working It podcast.

Columnist Sarah O’Connor was among those who thought pandemic changes in work patterns could make cities like London cheaper for young tenants. “I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she admits – rents have risen and homelessness is on the rise.

Rwanda could beat Australia to become world’s first country to wipe out cervical cancer following a successful program of testing, sensitization and vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV).

