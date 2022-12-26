War between Russia and Ukraine: Ukrainian drone targets Russian air base for second time this month

On the frontline in Ukraine, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk Serhiy Haidai said Russian troops have withdrawn from their military command post in the city of Kreminna as Ukrainian troops approach after months of intense fighting. The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the withdrawal claim. Engels Air Base houses Tu-95 bombers. Credit:AP Russian troops moved into Kreminna and several other areas in September after withdrawing from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. Kreminna is located in the eastern Luhansk region, which is almost entirely under the control of Moscow, and is on a major supply route for Russian troops and serves as a gateway for movement to other strategic positions. Earlier, Haidai reported that Russia had withdrawn its occupying government from Svatove, 51 kilometers north of Kreminna. Haidai told Ukrainian television on Monday that Russian forces in the region are suffering “massive casualties and medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded soldiers”. The Russian army is redeploying paratroopers from the Kherson region to the area, he added.

In the neighboring Donetsk region, partially occupied by Russia, fierce fighting continues around the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for weeks to consolidate their grip on eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that Bakhmut was the hottest spot on the war's 1,300-kilometer frontline. Ukrainian officials remain unclear about previous high-profile attacks, including drone attacks on Russian military bases earlier this month. On Dec. 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region of western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and wounded four others. In retaliation, Russia launched a massive rocket fire into Ukraine that hit homes and buildings, killing civilians. Elsewhere on the battlefield, at least four civilians have been wounded in Russian shelling of five Ukrainian southeastern regions in the past 24 hours, said Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. In general, the intensity of the shelling from Sunday night to Monday was significantly lower.