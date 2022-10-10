Wanted man Jaimes Sutton with ‘BEAST’ tattooed across his forehead is still on the run

A fugitive whose face is covered in blue tattoos that spell the word BEAST on his forehead taunts police two weeks after asking for help tracking him down.

Jaimes Sutton’s unique appearance led to predictions that he would be arrested soon after police released his photo on September 28, but there have been no confirmed sightings of the wanted man.

“I think he’s just keeping his head down,” a senior police source told the Daily Mail Australia.

The source confirmed that the researchers had received “a lot of feedback online, but nothing that was very helpful to us.”

After Sutton updated his Facebook profile on Saturday to show a photo with the lower half of his face covered, one woman wrote: “The police won’t even recognize your bra now.”

Jaimes Sutton changed his Facebook profile picture to this image on Saturday, prompting a woman to comment: ‘The police won’t even recognize you now’

Some online posters (pictured) made light of the fact that Sutton’s signature facial tattoos should make him easy to find

Sutton, who is wanted for domestic violence and property damage, made national and eventually international headlines when the world was presented to his desolate face.

The 24-year-old has been known to frequent the Deniliquin area near the New South Wales-Victoria border, Murray River Police District revealed in a Facebook post.

Sutton, who will appear in Deniliquin’s court on Tuesday but is not expected to show up, quickly became an internet sensation due to his unlikely ability to hide.

“If only they would release some kind of description so that the public can keep an eye out and help them,” one social media user posted.

“Any distinguishing features so we can distinguish him from the average Joe?” another commenter wrote.

‘He’s at Beauty… castles in the area to be searched. I’m sure she’s hiding it,” one woman joked.

Images from 2014 show that Sutton’s face was relatively clear, save for a few unintelligible tattooed scribbles on his neck. In 2018, he had a series of black shapes and words on his arms, legs and chest. ‘Sutto is guilty’ was written in big letters on his stomach (above)

Other photos from Sutton’s social media accounts show him with tattoos on his fingers with “game” on his right hand and “over” on his left.

The search for Sutton sparked thousands of comments mocking his facial art and making the pages of websites and newspapers, including the New York Post.

Photos posted online between 2014 and 2021 trace Sutton’s slow transition from baby-faced teen to heavily inked crook.

Images from 2014 show that Sutton’s face was relatively clear, save for a few unintelligible tattooed scribbles on his neck.

In 2018, he had a series of black shapes and words on his arms, legs, chest, stomach and cheeks.

Sutton is known to frequently visit the Deniliquin area of ​​New South Wales, close to the border with Victoria. He is due to appear in Deniliquin’s court on Tuesday, but is not expected to appear. Sutton has ‘game’ and ‘about’ tattooed on his fingers (above)

A commentator (pictured) referred to the classic fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast

The first outlines of BEAST could be seen on his forehead and “Sutto’s Guilty” was written in large letters on his stomach.

Three years later, Sutton had pulled out all the stops. The only untouched parts of his face were areas above his upper lip and near his jaws, around his eyes and in the bubble font on his forehead.

Sutton has a criminal record dating back to 2014 in courts in southern NSW in Wagga Wagga, Leeton and Deniliquin.

Two weeks before his photo was released, Sutton had to face the Deniliquin Local Court on three counts of driving with an invalid license and driving under the influence of drugs.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges in June, but failed to show up to sentencing in September and was given a year-long driver’s license suspension and a $900 fine.

In June, Sutton appeared in the same court and pleaded not guilty to one count of ordinary assault and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Anyone with information on Sutton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.