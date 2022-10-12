Wanted man Jaimes Sutton with 'BEAST' tattooed across his forehead arrested in raid

A fugitive whose face is covered in blue tattoos spelling out the word BEAST on his forehead has been caught two weeks after police appealed for help to trace him.

Jaimes Sutton was arrested following a raid at a home in Leeton in the New South Wales Riverina district at around 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was wanted on two outstanding warrants relating to domestic violence, property and traffic offenses and will appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.

Sutton’s unique appearance led to predictions that he would be quickly arrested after police released his photo on September 28.

After Sutton updated his Facebook profile on Saturday to show a picture with the lower half of his face covered, one woman wrote: ‘The cops won’t even recognize your bra.’

Jaimes Sutton changed her Facebook profile picture on Saturday to this image, prompting one woman to reply: “The cops won’t even recognize your bra now”

Some online posters (pictured) made light of the fact that Sutton’s distinctive facial tattoos should make him easy to spot

Sutton made national and eventually international headlines when the world was presented with his forlorn face.

The 24-year-old was known to frequent the Deniliquin area near the NSW-Victoria border, Murray River Police District revealed in a Facebook post.

Sutton, who failed to appear at Deniliquin Local Court on Tuesday, quickly became an internet sensation because of his improbable ability to hide.

“If only they would release some kind of description so the public could keep an eye out and help them,” wrote one social media user.

“Any distinguishing marks to distinguish him from the average Joe?” wrote another commenter.

“He’s with Beauty… castles in the area need to be searched. As I’m sure she’s hiding him,” one woman joked.

Photos from 2014 show that Sutton’s face was relatively clear, except for a few unintelligible tattooed scribblings on his neck. In 2018, he had a series of black shapes and words on his arms, legs and chest. ‘Sutto is guilty’ was written in large letters across his stomach (above)

Other photographs from Sutton’s social media accounts show him with tattoos across his fingers that read ‘play’ on his right hand and ‘over’ on his left.

The search for Sutton led to thousands of comments mocking his face art and making the pages of websites and newspapers, including the New York Post.

Images posted online between 2014 and 2021 trace Sutton’s slow transition from baby-faced teenager to heavily inked villain.

Photos from 2014 show that Sutton’s face was relatively clear, except for a few unintelligible tattooed scribblings on his neck.

In 2018, he had a series of black shapes and words on his arms, legs, chest, stomach and cheeks.

Sutton has 'game' and 'over' tattooed on her fingers (above)

One commenter (pictured) referred to the classic fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast

The initial outlines of BEAST could be seen on his forehead and ‘Sutto’s guilty’ was written in large letters across his stomach.

Three years later, Sutton had gone all-out. The only untouched areas of his face were sections above his upper lip and near his jaw, around his eyes and inside the bubble font on his forehead.

Sutton has a criminal record dating back to 2014 in southern NSW courts in Wagga Wagga, Leeton and Deniliquin.

Two weeks before his image was released, Sutton was due to face Deniliquin Local Court on three charges of driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges in June but failed to appear for his sentencing in September and was sentenced to a year-long license suspension and a $900 fine.

In June, Sutton appeared in the same court and pleaded not guilty to one count of common assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On Tuesday, he was convicted in his absence of common assault and destruction or damage to property. A two-year arrested violence order was also imposed on Sutton to protect a woman known to him.