Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United team-mates for training

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived for training at Manchester United’s Carrington base just days before the start of the Premier League campaign.

The Portuguese star is looking to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football, while the former Real Madrid star is still hoping for his sixth European Cup.

Arriving at practice in his Rolls Royce, Ronaldo was photographed driving through the Carrington gates.

Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United this weekend against Spain’s Rayo Vallecano, with the Portuguese playing 45 minutes before leaving the field before the end of the 90 minutes.

His performance in the preseason exhibition game raises the prospect of Ronaldo being thrown in immediately against Brighton on Sunday. The attacker did not travel on the club’s pre-season tour, which went to Asia and Australia and then finished in Norway, but could play an important role from the start of the season.

What should have been an important summer of reconstruction under Erik ten Hag was somewhat dominated by the circus surrounding Ronaldo’s future.

Since it was first revealed that he wanted to leave all the way back at the start of the window, several clubs have been touted to go after his signature before they seemed to distance themselves.

Atletico Madrid, with whom Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has a solid working relationship, was the last club linked, but those rumors were soon crushed.

United themselves initially declined to comment on the saga, but have since made it clear that they have no problem with the Portuguese. The striker prefers to stay with the club this season.

Ronaldo, who only returned to the club last summer after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009, wants to remain at the top of the game and lucrative offers from the Middle East or the United States don’t seem to have quite piqued his interest yet.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is sweating over Anthony Martial’s fitness just five days before their Premier League opener.

The Frenchman suffered an injury in United’s 1-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in pre-season, and left the field after an hour with his hamstring strain.

After falling out of favor last season and being loaned out to Sevilla, Martial may have expected to leave the club this summer, but he instead played a prominent role in preparation and is likely to play a key role in Ten’s plans Hag.

Goals against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace have meant that Martial could once again become a key player for United after a number of seasons in which he struggled to keep his early promise.