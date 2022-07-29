Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo joins his Manchester United team-mates for training

Absent Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived on Carrington’s grounds for what could be his first appearance since informing the club that he wants to leave in the summer.

Ronaldo was spotted on Friday as he drove into the training ground with other members of the United squad for their flight to Oslo for Saturday’s friendly game against Atletico Madrid.

The 37-year-old Portuguese is not expected to travel to the Norwegian capital, but could make an appearance in United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, their final pre-season, at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who stunned the club when he told them he wanted to leave to join a team playing in the Champions League, will stay in England to work on his fitness rather than go to Oslo.

His arrival confirms that he is back in training with the club after missing the entire pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia to resolve a family problem.

The new United boss is believed to have two groups in training – one he considers match fit and another that is not up to the pace. Ronaldo is probably in the second group, as he only returned to Carrington this week.

Ronaldo’s performance on the training ground comes after he first spoke publicly about his uncertain future.

In a cryptic post in response to a fan account on Instagram, Ronaldo lashed out at the “lies” in the media amid intense speculation about his next destination.

“Impossible not to talk about me one day,” Ronaldo wrote. ‘Otherwise, the press won’t make any money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep up the good work one day.’

The Portuguese star ended the post with a crying face emoji and a smiling emoji.

Sports post understands that Ronaldo referred to a claim in the fan account post that Sir Alex Ferguson had intervened in a desperate attempt to persuade the player to stay at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and Ferguson have a close relationship – the 37-year-old has called the legendary manager a father – and the pair spoke to exchange pleasantries when they were both at Carrington.

Ferguson had been on the training ground for a previously scheduled board meeting, but the presence of the 80-year-old Scotsman led to suggestions that he was involved in the Ronaldo situation.

Ronaldo is breaking his silence after reports that agent Jorge Mendes is working on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon for the player. Mendes is actively known for looking for a Champions League club for his client, who has expressed his intention to

Ronaldo is breaking his silence after reports that agent Jorge Mendes is working on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon for the player.