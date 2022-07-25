Want to live longer? DOUBLE amount of exercise you do

Adults who exercise twice as much as recommended are up to a third less likely to die early, scientists say.

Harvard University scientists tracked the health of more than 100,000 older adults for 30 years.

Participants who adhered to the moderate activity guidelines were 21 percent less likely to be sent to an early grave, compared with non-athletes.

But the figure was up to 31 percent among participants who doubled the advice and did at least five hours, the results showed.

Moderate exercise included brisk walking, weight lifting, or strength training.

Similar, but smaller, benefits were seen in participants who did two-and-a-half hours of vigorous physical activity, such as running, swimming or cycling, each week.

The NHS currently recommends adults get 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

Alternatively, people should do two and a half hours of moderate activity, including mowing the lawn. Similar guidelines exist in the US.

The graphs show the reduced risk of all-cause death (left) and cardiovascular problems (right) relative to how much moderate (grey line) and vigorous (black line) exercise a person gets per week. The researchers found that exercising up to four times more than recommended did not harm cardiovascular health. However, exercising more than four times longer than recommended yielded no additional health benefits (shown in flattened charts)

HOW DO YOU STAY HEALTHY THROUGH EXERCISE? Adults are encouraged to do some form of physical activity every day. Exercising just once or twice a week can reduce your risk of heart disease or stroke. Over 18s should aim for: Do strengthening activities at least two days a week that work all major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms). This includes carrying heavy shopping bags, doing yoga, pilates and lifting weights. Do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Moderate activity includes brisk walking, cycling, dancing, and doubles tennis. Vigorous activity includes running, swimming, and fast cycling or on hills. Spread the exercise evenly over four to five days a week or every day Reduce time spent sitting or lying down and interrupt long periods of inactivity with any activity Adults can also reach the weekly activity goal with: Several short sessions of very vigorous intensity activity. This includes lifting heavy weights, circuit training and sprinting hills. A mix of moderate, vigorous and very vigorous intensity activity Source; NHS

Health leaders describe exercise as the “miracle cure.”

Simply by helping you stay slim, you can drastically reduce the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. As a bonus, it’s thought to keep stress at bay.

Lead researcher Dr Dong Hoon Lee said: ‘The potential impact of physical activity on health is significant.

“Still, it remains unclear whether physical activity above recommended levels has additional benefits or harmful effects on cardiovascular health.”

His team analyzed the medical records of 116,221 people, who were on average in their 60s.

They were asked to complete questionnaires about how much time they spent doing sports each week and what exactly they did, such as walking, playing tennis and working outside.

The researchers categorized each exercise as moderate or vigorous.

The findings, published in the journal Circulationshowed that those who performed two to four times above the recommended activity level had the lowest risk of death.

People who did five to 10 hours of moderate activity per week were 26 to 31 percent less likely to die prematurely from any cause, compared with those who didn’t.

In comparison, those who did the recommended amount of moderate exercise were 21 percent less likely to die from all causes, compared with non-athletes.

Volunteers who exercised vigorously for two and a half to five hours per week were 21 to 23 percent less likely to die young from any cause, compared to those who did not exercise.

Meanwhile, those who reached the recommended amount of vigorous exercise were 19 percent less likely to die prematurely.

While the benefits seemed small, experts said they were significant.

“This finding may reduce concerns about the possible harmful effect of exercising high levels of physical activity observed in several previous studies,” said Dr. Lee.

However, exercising more than four times longer than recommended yielded no additional health benefits.

dr. Lee added: ‘Our study provides evidence to guide individuals in choosing the right amount and intensity of physical activity throughout their lives to maintain their overall health.

“Our findings support current national guidelines for physical activity and further suggest that maximum benefits can be achieved through moderate to high levels of moderate or vigorous activity or a combination.”