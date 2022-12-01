Want a free Steam Deck? Here’s how you can win one by watching The Game Awards

Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one, all you have to do is register for the competition and watch.

And we’re not just talking about the basic model. People who tune into the show at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30pm GMT on December 9 will have a chance to win the top-of-the-line Steam Deck, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage. storage.

To be eligible to win one of the best handheld gaming devices ever released, you’ll need to follow a few steps, but the potential prize is well worth the minimal effort you’ll have to put into it.

How do you sign up for the Steam Deck Giveaway?

To enter the Steam Deck giveaway for The Game Awards 2022 you need to visit the official Steam page

(opens in new tab)

Let’s hope Geoff Keighley has a lot to say at this year’s Game Awards and keeps the event going for hours (Image credit: Game Awards)

and register with your Steam account. But signing up is only the first step.

You'll then need to tune in and watch The Game Awards 2022 live, specifically through Valve's broadcasts on Steam – you can't just watch a broadcast and call it a day. Valve's giveaway streams take place on his official Game Awards 2022 page and further SteamTV, with the pre-show set to begin at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9. While watching either of these two streams, you'll want to make sure you're also logged into the Steam account you registered.

Last but not least, your account must meet a few additional requirements to be eligible to win:

You must be from the US, Canada, UK or EU

Your account must have made a purchase on Steam in one of those regions between 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am GMT on November 14, 2021 and 3:59pm PT / 6:59pm ET / 11:59pm GMT on November 14, 2022

Your account must be in ‘good standing’ (i.e. no active bans, locks, things like that)

Your entry to the Giveaway must be made in good faith

You can also choose to register by post; more details about that are available at Valve's official rules page.

How many Steam Decks are up for grabs?

The number of Steam Decks that Valve is giving away depends on a number of factors.

The first is how long The Game Awards 2022 will last. We don’t know this year’s runtime yet, but we do know that The Game Awards 2021 ran three and a half hours, while The Game Awards 2020 ran about three hours, though both have a thirty-minute pre-show.

Stray is one of the titles for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The second factor is how long Valve’s Giveaway Stream will last – this is the stream that will run on Steam, and this is what you need to watch for a chance to win. If the Giveaway Stream is the full length of The Game Awards, we could see Valve handing out over 200 free Steam Decks based on last year’s numbers. But if Valve turns off the pre-show, or only decides to stream for a certain hour or even less, then the number of Steam Decks to be won will be a lot lower.

Regardless of how many there are to be won, we recommend that you enter as long as possible for your chance to win a $649/£569 free handheld.

And if you win, or if you already own a Steam Deck, you might want to check out our pick of the best Steam Deck games so you know what to play first.