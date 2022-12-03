Wampler launches the Collective Series

Designed for affordability without compromising quality, every Collective Series pedals were designed to easily dial in rich tones.

Wampler’s Collective Series pedals are packed with features for players of all levels. The Triumph is a versatile overdrive based around two of Brian’s all-time favorite overdrives, the Digitech Bad Monkey* and the Boss SD-1*. In typical Wampler fashion, additional EQ stages have been added that allow a variety of different tones as well as internal circuit changes that add polished glassy overtones.

In Classic mode, the Phenom Distortion delivers smooth, tight low-end punch and soaring lead tones. Through a clean amp and single coils this is the most dynamic of distortions, with an open organic presence. Play Phenom through humbuckers and a dirty amp and unleash a fire breathing monster. The Bright mode adds a glassy harmonic overtone which can accentuate different playing techniques and cuts through any live mix. Phenom is a flexible and organic distortion pedal with an original Brian Wampler circuit.

Wampler Triumph Overdrive Pedal

The Triumph offers a two-position voicing switch that selects Smooth or Punch modes, giving you two uniquely distinct flavors of overdrive. Gain, volume, and a three-band active EQ round out the controls allowing perfect tone shaping no matter the application. Triumph will sit beautifully in the mix with assured clarity and a driving, rich tone.

In Smooth mode, the Triumph delivers a progressive gain structure with an unmistakable gritty presence and classic mid-hump profile. Dial in some soulful blues through a clean amp or experience growling bite when you push it through an already crunchy amplifier. In Punch mode, Triumph adds more open tonality, less compression and is more touch sensitive, providing detailed note articulation.

Collective Series pedal designed by Brian WamplerDual voice overdrive pedal with switchable voicing modesSmooth mode for classic liquid gainPunch mode for added bite and tight low endHigh-grade components selected for superior sound and responseVolume, gain and 3-band EQTop mounted input and output jacks and power connectorDimensions: 2.5” x 4.4” x 1.4″ (63.5 mm x 112mm x 35.5mm) – height excludes knobs and switchesPower draw: 21mA, 9-18V DCIncludes limited 5-year warrantyFor more information, please visit wamplerpedals.com

Wampler Phenom Distortion Pedal

The Phenom Distortion is a dynamic distortion pedal which uses JFET based clipping instead of Op-amp and Diode based clipping and is loosely based on the legendary “5150” style tones. The fets are driven much in the same way that tubes can be cranked to overdrive an Amplifier into a distorted sound courtesy of a unique Brian Wampler circuit design. The Phenom offers a range of tones from a deep, punchy rhythm sound to an ultra-responsive lead tone perfect for soaring solos and crisp harmonics. It has a flexible voicing switch that selects either bright or classic modes, independent gain and volume controls, and a powerful 3-band EQ.

Collective Series pedal designed by Brian WamplerDual voiced distortion pedal with switchable voicing modesBright mode for added cut and aggressionClassic mode for a smooth, robust distortionHigh-grade components selected for superior sound and responseVolume, Gain and 3-band EQ controlsTop mounted input and output jacks and power connectorDimensions: 2.5” x 4.4” x 1.4″ (63.5 mm x 112mm x 35.5mm) – height excludes knobs and switchesPower draw: 5mA, 9-18V DCIncludes limited 5-year warrantyFor more information, please visit wamplerpedals.com

Sporting custom artwork etched onto the covers, the Railhammer Billy Corgan Z-One Humcutters are designed to offer a fat midrange and a smooth top end.

Billy Corgan was looking for something for heavier Smashing Pumpkins songs, so Joe Naylor designed the Railhammer Billy Corgan Z-One pickup. Sporting custom artwork etched onto the covers, the Railhammer Billy Corgan Z-One Humcutters have a fat midrange and a smooth top end. This pickup combines the drive and sustain of a humbucker with the percussive attack and string clarity of a P90. Get beefy P90 tone plus amp-pummeling output with the Railhammer Billy Corgan Z-One.

Patented Railhammer Pickups take passive guitar pickups to a new level with rails under the wound strings lead to tighter lows, and poles under the plain strings offer fatter heights. With increased clarity, the passive pickup’s tone is never sterile.

Railhammer Billy Corgan Signature Z-One Pickup Demo

