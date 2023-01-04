Walters: What California can learn from big winter storms

California, particularly Northern California, was battered by a heavy winter rain and blizzard last week and meteorologists expect heavy precipitation to continue for at least another week.

Despite some damage and at least one death from local flooding and strong winds knocking down trees, the storm and predictions of more to come are welcome relief from what appeared to be a prolonged drought.

There are lessons to be learned from this watery wave, if Californians and their elected politicians pay attention, namely:

• Despite major advances in technology and data collection, weather forecasting is still an imperfect science. Until the storm hit, meteorologists had expected a phenomenon known as La Niña to continue blocking Pacific fronts from reaching the state, continuing the drought.

That said, there is no guarantee that the 2022-2023 season will be wet. A year ago we had a similar rain shower, but it didn’t last into the spring.

• Irregular precipitation makes it very difficult for reservoir managers to decide how much water to release and how much to retain for future use. For example, Lake Folsom near Sacramento was barely a third full when the storm hit, but the Bureau of Reclamation tripled the discharges to 24,000 cubic feet per second, concerned about the reservoir’s ability to handle runoff in the Sierra River basin of to absorb the American River.

• Folsom’s increased discharges are another indication that California has insufficient water storage to handle precipitation cycles that are becoming less predictable due to climate change. If we’d built the additional storage that water managers had long proposed—Auburn Dam upstream from Folsom, for example—it would have meant less guesswork when opportunities to store water from severe storms arose•.

Preliminary construction on Auburn Dam had begun when it was abruptly halted in the 1970s. Other storage projects have been on the drawing board for decades, such as Sites Reservoir on the west side of the Sacramento Valley. If Sites were a reality today, it would absorb excess flow from the Sacramento River, capturing water for when it should be needed in the future.

• The ‘atmospheric river’ that now irrigates California highlights the state’s vulnerability to catastrophic flooding.

A large-scale study was published last year suggesting that climate change poses an increasing risk of megafloods causing untold death and destruction.

It is the latest update of studies that emerged from the historic floods that hit California during the winter of 1861-62, when California had been a state for less than a decade.

As the study noted, “This event, which was marked by weeks-long successions of winter storms, caused widespread catastrophic flooding in virtually all of California’s lowlands — turning the inland Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys into a temporary but vast inland sea of ​​nearly 300 miles long, inundating much of the now densely populated coastal plain in present-day Los Angeles and Orange counties.”

If such a prolonged deluge were to happen again, the researchers Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain wrote, “it would likely cause widespread, catastrophic flooding and subsequently lead to the displacement of millions of people, the prolonged closure of critical transportation corridors, and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in total economic losses.”

Again, the American River situation illustrates the threat. Officials say Folsom Lake’s capacity, nearly one million acre-feet, is too small to protect Sacramento from such a disaster. A rationale for Auburn Dam had been to provide another layer of flood protection.

Will politicians learn lessons from the current period of prolonged precipitation or will they continue with business as usual unfettered?

Dan Walters is a CalMatters columnist.