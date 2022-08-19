Walt Secord announces he will quit Parliament at March 2023 election

<!–

NSW Labor MP Walt Secord will not contest the March 2023 election after he resigned from the opposition shadow ministry over allegations of bullying.

Secord made the decision Friday to retire from politics.

“After discussions with my wife, friends and supporters, I have decided not to seek a second term,” he said in a statement.

‘I will continue to work and support the PvdA.’

Secord stood alongside the opposition shadow ministry on Monday as a spokesperson for police, counter-terrorism, arts and NSW’s north coast.

Veteran MP Walt Secord asked to resign on Monday as bullying allegations are investigated

Allegations of bullying were leveled against him last Friday, following the publication of a long-awaited report on sexual harassment and bullying in the NSW Parliament.

Opposition leader Chris Minns, who once served as a junior staff at Secord and alongside him as a shadow minister, said he has never seen problematic behavior.

“But you know, I respect other people who have a different relationship with him and have a different context and history,” he said Monday.

Mr. Secord had apologized and acknowledged that he could be too blunt and direct in a busy work environment.

“If MPs find that my behavior in the workplace was unprofessional and caused offense or distress and was unacceptable, I offer my unreserved apologies,” he said last week.

Mr Secord joined the upper house in 2011, filling a temporary vacancy left by former Labor Secretary Eddie Obeid, who was jailed in 2016 for misconduct in public office.

He was previously chief of staff to former Prime Minister Kristina Keneally.

Mr Secord said Friday that he was proud of his contribution to NSW public life.

“My track record includes striving to improve health and education standards, support for business, employment and the economy, support for social justice measures, animal welfare and most recently the ban on Nazi symbols,” he said.

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark and President David Ossip said Mr Secord had been a fervent and loyal friend to the Jewish community and other faith and multicultural communities.

“Our state is a better place because of Walt’s tireless work in multiple portfolios over the years,” they said in a joint statement.