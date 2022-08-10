Walt Coultson says Matthew Ramsay’s alleged stabbing in Dover Heights of wife Helen is ‘a little weird’

The man who found out his wife was allegedly stabbed by his best friend outside their Sydney mansion appears to be putting a brave face on their two children as he faces reporters for the first time since the harrowing ordeal.

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, has been charged with attempted murder in the alleged assault on Helen Coulston outside her clifftop home in Dover Heights on Monday.

Mr. Ramsay has been friends with Helen and her husband Walt for decades, is godfather to the couple’s two children and even witnessed Walt’s wedding at their wedding.

Despite the stressful days, Mr. Coulston was all smiles when he came home on Tuesday with a sushi lunch for his kids.

The father of two also made a bizarre comment to one of the journalists stationed outside their home, offering a quote in exchange for learning where her coat came from.

“I have to get the kids lunch and sushi, they love it,” he said.

“I have to ask you where you got your coat from, everyone likes it. Of course it’s the most important thing that happens, so if you tell me I’ll tell you something.”

Mr Coulston went on to say that the incident was ‘as you’d expect…a little weird’.

“Can you imagine the person who witnessed your wedding and your daughter’s godfather would do that?” said Mr. Coulston.

Police allege Ramsay, 46, stabbed Mrs Coulston with a kitchen knife before a struggle ensued in which she managed to pry the knife from him.

Matthew Brian Ramsay (pictured), 46, reportedly struggled with personal issues when he allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston at her Dover Heights home

Helen Coulston was allegedly stabbed in the chest outside her home in Dover Heights on Monday

Pictured: Matthew Ramsay (second man from left) as he best man at Helen and Walt Couston’s wedding

Local residents said they had seen Ramsay’s car at the Dover Heights home many times, while senior police sources said there was no clear motive at this stage of the investigation.

The family had only been living on $4,000 a week rent for a few months before the alleged attack.

Pictured: Matthew Brian Ramsay, who allegedly stabbed his best friend’s wife Helen Coulston

Ramsay was released on bail in Waverley local court on Tuesday, where he did not appear and remained in cells during the brief hearing.

He has also been charged with shoplifting worth $31 worth of snacks and flavored milk from a gas station.

His attorney Andrew O’Brien did not apply for bail and asked for a postponement on both cases.

Mr O’Brien indicated he would look into whether his shoplifting charges would be dealt with under the Mental Health Act when the case returns to court on September 5.

The attempted murder charge is set to appear in court next October 19, with a provisional warrant for sustained assault, with NSW police citing Ms Coulston as a person in need of protection.

Ramsay has been charged with causing injury/grievous bodily harm with intent to murder before the Dover Heights stabbing.

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston when she opened the front door of her cliff-top house in Dover Heights (pictured)

Ramsey was a respected figure in the real estate industry responsible for the sale of Channel Seven’s Pyrmont building for $180 million and Channel Nine’s iconic Willoughby headquarters for $147.5 million

Hero builder Peter Haramis, who ran to the rescue, told Daily Mail Australia that the 46-year-old mother was on all fours with Ramsay as they allegedly fought over the knife.

According to his story – which has yet to be tested in court – Mr Haramis claimed she managed to throw the knife at the trader.

“He looked at me for a moment and stiffened and that gave her a chance to grab the knife,” he said.

“She threw the knife past me and I got it… I said (to the alleged attacker): ‘You don’t get the knife’.”

Mr Haramis said Ramsay looked whole on Monday afternoon, with shabby hair and a beard that got out of hand.

“He’s a big guy and he’s wearing a dark gray tracksuit and he’s gotten fatter since that photo,” Mr. Haramis said, referring to professional photos of Mr. Ramsay in a suit.

In his witness statement, shared with police, the builder claimed that the knife at the center of the incident was about “ten inches long” (25 cm), and that it was his intervention that may have saved Ms. Coulston.

Ramsay reportedly fled, but footage showed police overtaking him at a traffic light in the middle Campbell Parade on Bondi Beach.

“Lie on the floor,” an officer shouted.

Ramsay slowly made his way to the ground, before a police officer pushed him onto the road, footage showed.

The police have arrested the 46-year-old man, his white Audi has been towed away and is being forensically examined

Ramsay was a respected figure in the real estate industry with over 20 years of experience and according to an article by his former employer, Ray White, “he played a pivotal role in bringing about some of Australia’s most notable deals.”

He was responsible for the sale of Channel Seven’s Pyrmont building for $180 million and Channel Nine’s iconic Willoughby headquarters for $147.5 million.

The 46-year-old was also the director of the CBRE Residential Development Sites and led a team that earned approximately $1 billion in sales per year.