Walmart teases plans to become America’s biggest BANK: Retail giant will trial accounts for staff

Walmart will test a new banking platform among a roster of employees and customers, a trial that could reshape the world of personal banking if it proves successful.

The superstore will offer checking accounts to several thousand of its employees as part of a beta test in the coming weeks, with the hopes of eventually handling the personal banking of its 1.6 million employees within a year.

Once the services are made available to employees, Walmart would expand it to its customer base of at least 150 million weekly shoppers.

If successful, Walmart’s banking could leave rivals in the dust as it cashes in on its physical infrastructure of 5,335 stores in the US, 90% of the population of which lives within 10 minutes.

Loans and investments could also be part of the services offered, according to Reuters.

“We want to be the best retailer — the first, best place people come to shop,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “But we also have ambitions to help improve their lives when it comes to health care and financial services — helping families lower the cost of money, saving for the future.”

The banking industry would be led by the fin-tech start-up One, which Walmart Inc. began forming with Ribbit Capital in January 2021.

Walmart was unclear about its intentions when it launched One nearly two years ago, saying only it was designed to “develop and offer modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” according to Walmart. Bloomberg.

But the plan started to come into focus in April, when One launched the digital bank account company One Finance Inc. combined with early access payroll provider Responsible Finance Inc.

One is run by former Goldman Sachs partner Omer Ismail, who left the bank after nearly twenty years in office to join the start-up. Although Walmart has a majority stake in One, it operates independently of the retail giant.

Walmart bets on convenience and its huge customer base to make the One venture a success.

With so many millions of customers passing through so many thousands of locations every day, Walmart has an inherent edge over any competition in the banking market.

“Given the eyes we have and the number of people who transact with us each week, the cost of acquiring customers is actually something we’re already putting on the table,” Brett Biggs, former Walmart chief financial officer, said at an investor conference. last spring. “We should have lower customer acquisition costs than other such companies.”

The banking plan would cash in on Walmart’s bread and butter — the retail industry — by returning 2 percent on every dollar spent in-store, along with gas stations and drug stores.

Walmart employees would also have faster access to their paychecks through a One account.