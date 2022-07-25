Walmart issues profit warning as soaring inflation hits customers

Walmart has issued a profit warning for the second quarter and the remainder of the year, signaling a sharp deterioration in the US retail environment as inflation bites the price-sensitive consumers on which the world’s largest retailer depends.

“Rising food and fuel inflation is impacting the way customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress in clearing hardline categories, clothing in Walmart US requires more markdown dollars,” said Doug McMillon, chief executive officer of U.S. walmart.

In a statement released after the close of trading in New York — just weeks before it is due to report profits for the three months to June — Walmart said operating income would fall 13-14 percent in the quarter and 11-13 percent per year. cents for the whole year. In its latest earnings announcement, it had indicated that second-quarter operating income would “rise flat to slightly” and fall just 1 percent for the full year.

“We now foresee more pressure on general merchandise in the back half; however, we are encouraged by the onset we are seeing school supplies in Walmart US,” said McMillon.

After the announcement, Walmart’s stock fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

This is a story in development