Walmart Heirs Complete $4.65 BILLION Deal To Buy The Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been officially sold to a group of Walmart heirs for a record price of $4.65 billion.

That’s not just any NFL record, but a sports record, eclipsing Steve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the New York Mets and David Tepper’s $2.3 billion purchase of the Carolina Panthers.

It even surpasses Todd Boehly’s $5.12 billion acquisition of Chelsea FC, as that figure includes investments in the London football club’s stadium and donations to charities backed by its outgoing owner, Roman Abramovich. In the end, the actual sale price was closer to $3 billion, according to multiple reports.

The Walton Penner Ownership Group’s offer was approved by a unanimous vote of NFL owners at a meeting Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

“We are so excited to be officially part of the Broncos – big, big day for us,” said Rob Walton during a brief press conference.

The ownership group also includes Walton’s daughter, Carrie (left), and her husband, Greg (right) Penner, who has corporate finance experience at Goldman Sachs

A cutout of the late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cutouts of three Vince Lombardi trophies are on display in the upper stands of Empower Field at Mile High in the first quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 22, 2020

Rob Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune, released his own statement on Tuesday

HIGHEST TEAM SALES Brooklyn nets: $3.2 billion to Joseph Tsai in 2019 Chelsea FC: $3.1 billion to Todd Boehly by 2022 New York Mets: $2.4 Billion to Steve Cohen in 2020 Carolina Panthers: $2.3 billion to David Tepper in 2017 Houston missiles: $2.2 Billion to Tilman Feritta in 2017 (Source: Forbes)

The sale officially ends the Bowlen family’s stake in the team after nearly four decades. Pat Bowlen acquired the Broncos in 1984 and the franchise won three Super Bowls during his reign. His trust took over the property after he died in 2019.

Rob Walton, 77, is now the richest owner in the NFL thanks to an estimated fortune of nearly $60 billion, according to Bloomberg. His ownership group also includes his daughter, Carrie, and her husband, Greg Penner, who has corporate finance experience at Goldman Sachs.

The Walton heirs are taking over at a precarious time from the Broncos, who have failed to make the playoffs in six seasons but recently took over former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks

“Putting a winning team on the field is the number 1 priority,” Walton said at the press conference.

The ownership group also includes minority shareholders such as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Forbes identified other bidders as Josh Harris, who is part of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils property group; Jose E. Feliciano, one of the founders of Clearlake Capital; and mortgage lender Mat Ishbia.

Hamilton, 37, who drives for the Mercedes team and whose 103 career wins are the most in F1 history, is the third limited partner brought on board by ownership group Walton-Penner.

Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and be a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton tweeted last week. “It’s an honor to work with a world-class team and exemplify the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

“We are delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Walton said in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time,” added Walton. “His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the property group and the Broncos organization.”