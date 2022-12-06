Walmart CEO warns that retail giant could HIKE prices and shut down stores if thefts continue

Walmart’s CEO has warned the retail giant may have to raise prices and close some stores amid “historically high” thefts.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box Tuesday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon admitted that theft has become a major problem for the chain known for low prices.

“If that isn’t corrected over time, prices will be higher and our stores will close,” he told co-host Rebecca Quick.

McMillon did not specify in the interview which locations have experienced this record level of shoplifting, but his announcement comes after Los Angeles Walmarts resorted to locking most of their inventory to prevent further thefts.

Just a month ago, the chief financial officer of Walmart’s biggest rival, Target, also revealed that shoplifting at its stores was up more than 50 percent year over year, leading to more than $400 million in losses in 2022 alone.

However, Walmart executives are notoriously secretive about how much of a problem shoplifting is for the company Forbes has previously estimated that the chain loses about $3 billion a year due to thefts.

But in his interview on Tuesday, McMillon admitted, “Theft is a problem. It’s higher than what it’s been in the past.”

He said the company has been forced to implement new security measures in several locations, but emphasized that he saw local law enforcement as the main solution to the growing problem.

“I think having local law enforcement staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normal how we approach it,” he said.

“They’re store managers who work with local law enforcement and we have great relationships there for the most part.”

Throughout the interview, McMillon made sure not to discuss which locations have experienced these high levels of shoplifting, even as Quick pressed the CEO about what he thinks of the awakened prosecutors in major US cities who are no longer prosecuting shoplifters.

He just said the problem is “really city by city, location by location.”

But a recent investigation conducted by reporters at the Los Angeles Times found that all the Walmarts they visited in the city have now separated off part of their pharmacies that sell expensive health and beauty products.

Now, if a customer wants to buy expensive make-up or shampoo, they have to enter the partitioned area and pay a cashier before going back to the store through a narrow exit.

Men’s underwear was also under lock and key in several locations reporters visited last month, and to buy a pair of boxer shorts from the Burbank store, reporters had to wait eight and a half minutes for an employee to open the Plexiglas case. .

In the city, robberies increased 10.7 percent last year, according to statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department, with burglaries up nearly 13 percent and car thefts up 8.1 percent.

Personal thefts are also up nearly 14 percent, contributing to a 7.4 percent increase in overall crime in the city of California.

At the same time, robbery arrests are up only 2.7 percent, while burglary arrests are down 4.9 percent and motor vehicle theft arrests are down 8.2 percent from last year.

Critics have blamed awakened District Attorney George Gascon for the rise in crime, after restricting the use of sentencing enhancements that would add more time to a robbery’s sentence if, say, they used a gun during the act

Even before being elected, Gascon had expressed his belief that the criminal justice system should focus more on intervention and rehabilitation, labeling the “crack down on crime” policy as racist.

Once in office, he restricted the use of sentencing enhancements that would add more time to a robbery’s jail term if, for example, they used a gun during the act.

He also prohibited prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults, regardless of the seriousness of their alleged crimes.

These lax bail reform laws in often liberal cities, including New York and San Francisco, mean there is virtually no punishment for the thieves who commit the crimes.

With no threat of jail time, the crooks are released back onto the streets and allowed to reoffend – often on the same day of their original arrest.

But the shoplifting issue isn’t limited to Los Angeles, with several cities across the country reporting thefts at local Walmarts in the past three weeks.

On November 22, a group of more than 20 shoplifters were caught on surveillance camera entering a Walmart in Memphis, Tennessee and running away with their arms full of expensive merchandise.

According to police, 22 armed shoplifters entered the store after allegedly throwing a car tire through a window.

The thugs were then able to leave the scene with two speakers, two flat screen televisions, shop vacuum cleaners, car batteries and two Black Panther scooters worth a total of $7,715.80.

Just a few days later, a man in Jackson, Mississippi, sent three kids into a Walmart to shop for him.

James Jackson then led police on a chase across the city before finally being apprehended at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, WLBT reports.

He was charged with three counts of contributing to minor delinquency, child endangerment, drunk driving, traffic violations, fleeing felony, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

On December 3, 38-year-old Leanne R. White was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart in upstate New York, where she attempted to push a shopping cart containing 56 items worth $588.79 out of the store without paying.

When police arrived on the scene, Walmart Asset Protection agents pointed to where she was trying to flee and were able to arrest White.

They later found out that she was previously banned from all Walmart stores on April 4, 2021 due to a similar incident.

She is now charged with petty theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary. WIVB reports.

More recently, a Florida man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal from the St. Cloud Walmart while the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was holding its Shop with a Cop event for local kids.

There were about 40 officers at the store when the man, identified only as “Brad,” tried to get away with several items from the store.

“Bad news, Brad,” sheriff’s office Posted on Facebook Thursday, adding, “Seriously, we can’t make this up.”

Under the leadership of ousted Chesa Boudin, San Francisco has effectively decriminalized minor offenses such as shoplifting

Walgreens closed 17 of its 70 stores in San Francisco due to persistent shoplifting. One of the stores that closed, pictured above, was the subject of a viral video showing a man filling a garbage bag full of goods as guards watched and let him go

Several chains have already been forced to close some of their locations after one wave of so-called ‘slash and grab’ robberies on the west coast earlier this year.

They usually involved getaway drivers waiting outside department stores while their henchmen inside took what they could from the shelves.

Drugstore chains such as Walgreens and CVS have become attractive and easy targets for these shoplifters, leading to numerous store closures in the Bay Area.

Walgreens said last year that shoplifting in San Francisco was five times the chain average and security costs were 46 times the chain average. San Francisco Chronicle.

The area’s largest city, led by ousted prosecutor Chesa Boudin, has effectively decriminalized minor offenses such as shoplifting.

Meanwhile, similar thefts are happening across the country in New York, with thieves hitting the same Upper East Side Rite Aid for months, forcing it to close.

A Rite Aid store, located at the corner of 80th Street and 2nd Avenue, in one of New York City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, closed for good in February after a thief was caught on video brazenly strolling out with shopping bags full of stolen goods .

It followed a similar closure in the city’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and one on the Upper West Side.

The chain announced last year it would close about 63 stores in the US over the next few years, citing cost-cutting measures to save $25 million a year — but employees say the thefts are part of the reason for the closures as inventory continued to decline.