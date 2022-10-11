Walmart announces it’s entering drug research field

<!–

Walmart is entering the drug research industry, it announced today.

The supermarket chain promised to make medicine ‘safer, better quality and fairer’.

It will partner with pharmaceutical companies, medical centers and research labs to try new treatments.

The chief of medical services, Dr John Widneswaran, said they were aiming to involve more ethnic minorities in clinical trials, who have historically been underrepresented.

The chain said it plans to establish an institute that will initially focus on researching treatments for heart disease, diabetes, Covid asthma.

It will also consider research into conditions such as HIV and dementia.

dr. Widneswaran said the institute will have an independent review board to ensure that the most beneficial studies are chosen and that patients receive the right messages.

Walmart said today it was beginning to give customers the opportunity to participate in clinical trials for chronic diseases. Pictured above is the headquarters in Arkansas

Walmart already provides primary and emergency care through diagnostic tests, X-rays and checkups at its 25 health centers.

The chain also has nearly 5,000 pharmacies, making it the third largest in the country, behind Walgreens and CVS.

To participate in the trial of the new Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), patients must be signed up to the patient portal “MyHealthJourney.”

It is not clear how many patients are currently registered on the patient portal.

How do I participate in a drug trial through Walmart? Walmart said today it would give its customers the opportunity to participate in drug trials. This could give them free access to advanced experimental treatments at an early stage. Walmart said it is currently recruiting for chronic diseases, including heart problems and diabetes. This is done through the patient portal ‘MyHealthJourney’, where patients are contacted if a study arises in which they may be able to participate. It follows in the footsteps of rivals Walgreens and CVS who both already offer their customers the option

A spokeswoman told DailyMail.com they had already signed up thousands of patients for clinical trials since June.

She said they worked with a “wide range” of research organizations, major pharmaceutical companies and leading academic medical journals.

Recruiting patients is often a challenge in clinical trials, with many trials having to be postponed or terminated because too few people offer to participate.

But Walmart hopes that by providing the opportunity to its patients, much more clinical research can be done.

It says it focuses primarily on getting women, old people and ethnic minorities enrolled in the trials — which have historically been underrepresented in surveys.

Food and Drug Administration data shows that only about 11 percent of study participants in the U.S. are Hispanic, despite the group making up 18 percent of the population.

Despite 12 percent of the population being black, the group makes up just nine percent of clinical trial participants.

dr. Wigneswaran announced the launch of Walmart in the research field: “At Walmart, we want to ensure that all customers have access to quality, affordable and convenient healthcare resources, including innovative research.

“We know that our customers are interested in participating in health research, but many have not had access to it until now.”

Bill Hawkins, president of Duke University’s Health, praised the move today, saying: “Walmart’s research efforts are innovative and impactful — it’s clear the intention behind their foray into this space is to make a real difference.” for patients of all ages, race and gender in their ability to access research.

“This initiative supports the health of individual patients as well as the health of countless communities where Walmart stores are located.”

Walmart launched the service in June of this year, but has only just announced the creation of the WHRI center.

Rival Walgreens launched its clinical trial service in June and says it is already in talks with “many leading pharmaceutical companies.”

It has already partnered with the University of North Texas on a study of African-American HIV patients.

CVS started offering recruitment to patients last year.

It has since partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to detect Covid variants, and worked on a study with Pfizer to track the long-term effects of Covid infection.