Wally Parton: Home stylist shares the best budget homeware buys from H&M and Ikea

A young home stylist who has impressed thousands online with her quirky decorated apartment has shared her favorite eccentric household items that won’t break the bank.

Jemma Alyce, 28, and Trent Bartlett, 35, from Melbourne, named their home ‘Wally Parton’ and have decked out the house with colorful pieces for the past year.

In a TikTok video, Jemma showed fans her favorite affordable finds from H&M and Ikea for those looking to recreate the Wally Parton look in their own home, including a hand-shaped headphone stand and a glass watering can that can be used as a a vase.

Scroll down for video

Jemma Alyce, 28 (top photo) and Trent Bartlett (bottom photo) 35, from Melbourne, famed online for their eccentric house style, have shared their best homeware bargains.

In a TikTok video, Jemma showed fans her favorite affordable finds from H&M and Ikea for those looking to recreate the Wally Parton look in their own home, including a $25 pillow

Jemma started with some eclectic purchases from H&M, including a round earthenware salt and pepper set for just $12.99 (left) and a small bubble plant pot for $14.99 (right)

Also from H&M, Jemma recommended the $49.99 metal tray (left) which comes in a variety of shapes and sizes and a vibrant hanger rack for $11 (right)

Jemma started with some eclectic purchases from H&M, including a round-design pottery salt and pepper set for just $12.99 and a colorful $25 pillow.

“I think it’s for kids, but I’m going to add it anyway,” Jemma added.

Also from H&M, Jemma recommended the $49.99 metal bowl that comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, a small pot of bubble plants for $14.99 and a vibrant hanger rack for $11.

“It comes in a few different colors, I personally like these and they cost $11, which is a huge bargain,” she said of the wall hanger.

Currently, H&M Home does not offer online grocery shopping for Australian customers, but Jemma said the purchases can be found in stores.

Jemma or Wally Parton’s Best Affordable Household Items H&M $12.99 – Pottery Salt and Pepper Set $24.99 – Tufted Pattern Cushion Cover $49.99 – Metal Bowl in Silver $14.99 – Small Flower Pot with Bubbles $10.99 – Metal and Wood Hanger Rack Ikea $14 – Eldighet candle holder $25 – Chili Fruit Vase/Watering Can $35 – Lånespelare Accessory Stand

When he went to Ikea, Jemma found a “cool” candle holder for $14 and a $25 watering can that doubles as a vase.

Jemma’s favorite find was Ikea’s $35 headset holder in the shape of a hand with movable fingers that can keep headphones, cables and gadgets organized.

Many viewers were impressed by the budget finds, with one saying they always scour the kids’ section for stylish goodies and another saying they use the IKEA watering can as a pot for drinks.

This isn’t the first time Jemma has shared her favorite “funky” household items that won’t break the bank, including a $30 Big W lamp that she said “blew her away.”

This isn’t the first time Jemma has shared her favorite “funky” household items that won’t break the bank, including a $30 Big W lamp that she said “blew her away.”

From Typo, Jemma and Trend bought a candlestick (left) for $14.99 and a $29.99 orange checkered double dip bowl (right) that comes with a detachable dip bowl

More eclectic purchases included Big W’s Franko Dobby Towel (pictured) for just $7 each from $12 with a multi-pattern design and the $79 Mirabella Gold Palm Tree Lamp

The stylish couple recently bought six of Typo’s purple and green Shape Shifter mugs with a bright orange handle for just $15, which were so popular with shoppers that they’re all sold out now.

From Typo, they also bought a matching candlestick for $14.99 and a $29.99 orange checkered double dip bowl that comes with a detachable dip bowl.

More eclectic purchases included Big W’s Franko Dobby Towel for just $7 each at $12 with a multi-pattern design and the $79 Mirabella Gold Palm Tree Lamp.

She recommended a few purchases from Kmart, such as the Blisse Art Deco brass wall sconce (left) for $25 each and the $15 fluted decorative bowl (right) that Jemma said she “really likes the texture.”

“Well done Big W, that really impressed me,” Jemma said.

She then recommended a few purchases from Kmart, such as the Blisse Art Deco brass wall sconce for $25 each and the $15 fluted decorative bowl that Jemma said she “really likes the texture.”

From Target, Jemma loved the $12 Mia Arch statue, the gold Lupe sculpture now $10 down from $15, the $12 Ruffle trinket saucer.

There was also a $70 curved mirror from Target that is no longer online, but an identical $80 version is available.

“We have this $70 mirror that we already have that we made ourselves,” Jemma said.