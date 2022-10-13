Wallin reveals Hearn has been in touch about a potential Joshua clash
Anthony Joshua may not have been able to secure a fight with Tyson Fury, but he was able to take on one of his former opponents instead.
After losing his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, it looked like Joshua would have the chance to jump right back into another world title fight after being called out by Fury.
However, as is so often the case with boxing, the fight never came to fruition after negotiations failed due to contract signing delays.
This leaves Joshua without an opponent before the end of the year, despite Hearn and himself saying he wanted to fight in December, so they’ll have to act quickly if ‘AJ’ wants another outing in 2022.
One possible option could be Otto Wallin, who revealed that his promoter, Dmitry Salita, had spoken to Hearn about a falling out with AJ.
“They’ve been in touch, Dmitry [Salita] and Eddie Hearn talked about it,” Wallin told iD Boxing.
“I don’t know what the latest news is, but I know they’ve talked about it before and I think Dmitry was told they would wait for the Fury and Joshua negotiations.
“I haven’t had an update lately, but I would love that fight, I think that would be really good for me and I know Joshua quite well, he knows me and that would be a good fight.”
Bizarre
Fury summons the Central Area champion… who has lost eight of his last nine fights
This comes after Salita previously suggested that Wallin would be the perfect kickback for Joshua, given the tough fight he gave Fury when the pair met in 2019.
“It’s risky, but you have to take the gamble. Otto makes the most sense,” Salita told talkSPORT.
He objectively gave Tyson Fury the hardest fight of his career and took more blows to him than Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.
“The American and British fans know and respect him. He is not a trash can, but he really wants to get into the fight and really believe in his chances. It is a very difficult but rewarding fight for both sides.
“It would be quite an impressive statement if… [Joshua] comes back quickly against a good opponent. It would certainly show that he means it and that he wants to be the best heavyweight in the world again.”
