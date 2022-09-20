Wallaby Lalakai Foteki explains why he yelled at Bernard Foley before awful Bledisloe Cup ref’s call

Wallabies star Lalakai Foteki has opened up about footage showing him shouting at teammate Bernard Foley – and insists all is not as it seems.

It comes in the wake of Australia’s devastating and highly controversial Bledisloe Cup loss to New Zealand last Thursday, where referee Mathieu Raynal effectively sealed the Wallabies’ fate with a last gasp.

With victory almost certain, Raynal penalized Foley for time wasting and a vision quickly emerged of Foteki appearing to shout at his team-mate to hurry up.

It has been used by highly regarded former referee Nigel Owens as evidence that Raynal made the right call to blow the whistle for a decision derided by many as the worst in rugby union history.

Disbelieving Wallabies players Nic White (21, left) and Bernard Foley (10, right) protest to referee Mathieu Raynal after his controversial call cost Australia victory

That is far from the case, according to Foteki.

The star center said he was just trying to make sure the right people were on the field in the final seconds of the game.

A dejected Lalakai Foteki (left) and Jordan Petaia after the Wallabies’ controversial loss

Foteki says he didn’t yell at Foley, but yelled on the sideline over the deafening crowd noise to make sure the right players were on the field

‘We [the Wallabies] was so far away from the ref and the crowd was going crazy. [we] couldn’t hear anything,’ Foteki said of the now-viral video of him shouting.

‘I think as a back’s perspective, we were out there and we had pretty much the same people on the field and we just felt like we had an opportunity to win the game when we kicked the ball out.

“Of course “Nard” [Foley] looked at the forward pack huddled and I think they were just trying to get their calls ready for when we got the penalty and what we had to do in the last minute.

“I think the personnel just changed and Nard was trying to figure out who was on the field and what calls were going on before we made our next move, which was to kick the ball out.”

Fuming Wallabies captain Nic White remonstrated with Raynal after the match, telling him the call to penalize Foley when he was ‘two seconds’ from kicking ‘cost Australia the Rugby Championship’.

Wallabies skipper Nic White tells Mathieu Raynal he just ‘cost Australia the Rugby Championship’

Raynal was struck not only by current and former Wallabies greats, but prominent rugby union figures around the world.

Exhausted ex-Wallaby Matt Giteau tweeted: ‘A super contest ruined no doubt by the last call…can’t believe it. Congratulations @AllBlacks & @wallabies on an unreal game! Such a cruel ending’, after the controversial ending.

Commentator Tim Horan called the decision ‘disgraceful’ and said that Raynal ‘fell under the pressure’; while Australian coach Dave Rennie also criticized the controversial decision, telling reporters: ‘I’ve never seen a call like that at any level.’

Even All Blacks greats like Sir John Kirwan, Andrew Mehrtens and Jeff Wilson rejected the call.

Bernard Foley was fuming after the match over the decision to penalize him for time wasting

“He had every right to make the decision, I think in this case it was not appropriate,” Wilson said on Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui, commentating on the game, also pointed out, like Wilson, that there was clearly a double standard in the game.

“There is a law that you have 90 seconds from scoring the try to making the conversion,” he said.

‘[But] twice in the game the All Blacks went past 90 seconds and the referee rightly did not spoil the game by being pedantic and disallowing the conversion try.’

Wallabies players Marika Koroibete (left) and Reece Hodge (right) embrace each other after Australia’s heartbreaking loss

Either way, Foteki made it clear that Foley bore no responsibility for the farcical ending to the game.

“There was no disbelief and no sense that the All Blacks were going to run away from us,” he said.

‘It was just the belief that the managers and Nard (Foley) coming in stayed controlled and gave us our next role and we just got to it.

“When we were on the pitch at the time when we’re a few points down, I felt we were still in a good position to just keep doing what we were doing and keep playing.

“He (Foley) doesn’t have to apologize,” Foteki said.

Rieko Ioane and David Havili of the All Blacks celebrate with the Bledisloe Cup after the team’s controversial win

With the Bledisloe Cup now out of their grasp – for the 20th consecutive year – as well as the Rugby Championship, the Wallabies will be looking to put the disappointment behind them when they cross the ditch for Saturday night’s Test.

Australia have famously failed to defeat New Zealand at Auckland’s iconic Eden Park for more than 35 years – but the men in green and gold will be fired up for revenge.