Wallabies star Quade Cooper gets nice surprise when thieves break into his car and steal his wallet

Wallabies veteran Quade Cooper has “thanked” thieves on social media after they broke into his car and stole his wallet.

Cooper, 34, posted an Instagram story on Saturday thanking the bandits for having a heart — up to a point.

“Most beautiful thieves in the world,” read the accompanying caption.

‘Break into my car without making a mess and stole my wallet – but left all my bank cards and ID and everything safe in the middle compartment.

“Thank you #blessed.”

Wallabies veteran Quade Cooper has ‘thanked’ thieves on social media after they broke into his car and stole his wallet

Cooper took to Instagram to reveal that the bandits had a heart – to some extent – after leaving all his IDs and bank cards in his car

The fly-half made his Wallabies debut in 2008, playing 76 Tests for Australia.

He first became known as a talented schoolboy when he was awarded a scholarship to the Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane.

Cooper played in the first XV of the ‘Churchie’ in 2005 and 2006 and was quickly picked up by the Queensland Reds after graduating from high school.

Along with fellow young gunners Kurtley Beale and James O’Connor, Cooper was seen as an excitement machine at the time as the Wallabies looked set to become a force in world rugby once again.

In recent years Cooper has played professional rugby in France and Japan and has been in and out of the Wallabies squad.

The fly-half made his Wallabies debut in 2008, playing 76 tests for Australia

Last year he showed his class in the gold jersey, finishing with 23 points in a 28-23 win over South Africa – including a 43m penalty on death.

The New Zealand-born playmaker has dived into boxing and dated model Laura Dundovic, champion Australian swimmer Stephanie Rice and socialite Nicole Shiraz.

Cooper also finally got Australian citizenship last year.

His request was controversial refused four times before being stamped in September.