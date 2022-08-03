Wallabies star may wear goggles against Argentina after teammates had LASERS pointed at them in 2014

Wallabies utility back Tom Wright has hinted at wearing goggles in this weekend’s Test against Argentina to prevent opposition supporters from pointing lasers in his direction.

Wright, 25, made the ironic comment ahead of the collision with the Pumas at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas after locals caught the eye of flying half Bernard Foley in 2014.

The shameful scenes proved pivotal, with Foley missing a late penalty when Argentina stunned Australia 21-17.

Fellow Wallabies Kurtly Beale and Mike Harris also had lasers pointed at them during a 25-19 win over the side in 2012.

“I’m thinking about playing with glasses, just in case, to rule out any cheating or whatever,” Wright said.

‘No – if there’s a laser, there’s a laser. I can’t do much from the middle of the field.’

Argentina is coached by ex-Wallabies boss Michael Cheika, with their defensive cartridges overseen by ex-NRL enforcer David Kidwell.

Wright – who also played NRL with the Sea Eagles in 2018 – knows that the hosts, who are known for their scrummaging, will be desperate to start the Rugby Championship with a win.

The championship also includes New Zealand and South Africa.

“They (Argentina) play quite a frontline dominant defensive style,” added Wright.

“They also have quite a bit of line speed and are happy to fill that front line. We will have to be at our best to get the result.’

Wright is tipped to start on the wing, with Jordan Petaia the likely fullback.

It comes after Pumas supporters made international headlines in 2014 when they pointed lasers in the eye of former Australian fly-half Bernard Foley (pictured) as he lined up to kick a penalty

Meanwhile, fellow NRL convert Marika Koroibete Hunter has urged Paisami to show off his own “superpowers” this weekend.

Paisami looms as the replacement in the 12 jersey for Samu Kerevi, who injured his knee while representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

Kerevi has been ruled out for the remainder of 2022.

“Hunter is a different player than Samu, he has his own game, his own superpowers,” Koroibete told Wide World of Sports.

“He’s got the ball skills, he brings energy and he likes hitting – I think he’s going to do very well.”

Kick-off is on Sunday at 5:10 a.m. (AEST).