Wallabies legend David Campese brands rugby union ‘a joke’ – and the numbers prove he’s right

Wallaby great David Campese has joined the chorus of disgruntled ex-players, coaches and supporters who are destroying the current state of rugby union, with the Australian record test scorer calling the game ‘a joke’ – and the numbers back him up.

A comparison of the Wallabies’ first test of this year’s Rugby Championship and a Bledisloe Cup match 20 years ago shows an increase in penalties of almost 300 per cent.

Fellow wallabies such as Chris Latham and Will Genia, as well as ex-Australian and current England coach Eddie Jones, have expressed their frustrations during a test season choked by nit-picking umpires, controversial interpretations of the law and rejections, but none speak to the credibility – or passion – van Campese.

In a career of 101 tests that set a world record of 64 tries between 1982 and 1996, he was considered the most entertaining player in the game; his speed, daring and distinctive ‘goose step’ entranced crowds around the world.

A brilliant ballrunner with a famous ‘goose step’ move (pictured), Campese is shattered by what he now sees on the pitch: umpires blowing the pea from the whistle like an endless series of nit-picking sucks the life out of the game

The Wallabies legend (pictured with Matt Giteau in 2015) is adamant the Television Match Official and umpires are ‘ruining the game’

His attacking mentality at the end of a Wallaby backline with brilliant ball players like Mark Ella, Michael Lynagh, Tim Horan and Jason Little was a key factor in successes such as the 1984 Grand Slam tour of Great Britain and Ireland, 1991 Rugby World Cup and 1986, ’92 and ’94 Bledisloe Cups.

But now, along with other frustrated fans, 59-year-old Campese can only sit and dream of the ‘good old days’ of rugby, as current Test matches swing from one penalty kick to another.

“It’s a farce,” he told Daily Mail Australia. “The umpires consider themselves the most important person on the field. They think it’s about them, but it’s not. It’s about the game. It’s about the players and the fans.

“People don’t pay their money to see a referee whistle. They are going to watch a football game. They want to see tries, not penalty goals. It is pathetic. As it goes, it’s a joke.’

Campese says he’s trying to be positive about the game he loves, but it’s getting harder and harder.

“I know I’m talking about the good old days, but it’s hard not to. I’m an old fart, I admit, but I’ve always been outspoken and I can’t say things are good when they aren’t.

‘The TMO’ [Television Match Official] and umpires ruin the game.’

While Campese’s comments may not please the rugby administrators, they are backed up by rock-solid statistics.

A comparison of the Wallabies’ first game of the current 2022 Rugby Championship – against Argentina in Mendoza – and Game Three of the 2002 Bledisloe Cup in Sydney paints a stark picture.

The match in Mendoza last month was interrupted by 30 penalties. By comparison, Bledisloe’s game 20 years ago had just 11 penalties – only one of which was awarded by referee Andre Watson in the entire second half.

There were 30 penalties when the Wallabies defeated Argentina in Mendoza on August 6. (pictured). Referee Mike Adamson the center of attention, not the players

The whistle confirms Campese’s vision: ‘The umpires think it’s about them, but it’s not. It’s about the game. It’s all about the players and fans.”

While the people who run the game from World Rugby’s headquarters in Dublin use those numbers to suggest Watson had a bad night, fans eager for action will no doubt disagree.

The only similarity between the Mendoza and Sydney matches was that they both had 15 players on each side.

Scottish referee Mike Adamson who led the Wallabies-Argentina match last month appeared to be seeking every opportunity to award a penalty en route to 30, including a penalty try and one yellow card.

Twenty years earlier, Watson of South Africa’s priority, as seen in a full video replay of the match, seemed to be to keep the action flowing with as few interruptions as possible.

Unlike today’s scrum routine, in which the referee tells the two packs to ‘squat – tie – set’ before the halfback puts the ball in (often followed by a front row collapse and a penalty), Watson is too hearing that Wallaby halfback tells George Gregan, ‘Yeah, that’s right, come on, put it in, hurry up’.

Australian Mat Rogers leads it in the Wallabies’ thrilling 16-14 win over the All Blacks in 2002 – when just 11 penalties were awarded in a close-knit clash

Equally unimaginable by today’s standards, in which South African halfback Faf de Klerk recently sinned for slapping his Wallaby counterpart Nic White on the cheek, Watson’s treatment of a late, high – but not dangerous – tackle from All Black Chris Jack on Australian winger Ben Tune.

Today, the TMO would have insisted that Jack was thrown out by sin, if not sent away. Watson just yelled at him, told him to ‘pull your head in’ and awarded Australia a penalty.

Refereeing such common sense is now only a vague memory. Incidents such as the White-de Klerk debacle, the fall of two players for interception attempts in the second Australia-England test in July and farcical scenes in the All Blacks-Ireland match the same weekend brought current England coach Eddie Jones’s call to action.

Richie McCaw brings it to New Zealand at the last minute. Referee Andre Watson’s priority was to keep the action going. Its current counterparts do the exact opposite

“The game has gotten out of hand,” he said at the post-match press conference. “We watched the New Zealand-Ireland Test, at one point the commentators couldn’t count how many players were on the pitch. Seriously. And they had three backs wrapping up the scrum.

“We went for the full pot, where everything is a yellow card, everything is a red card. Some common sense has to come into play again.’

In addition to frustrating coaches, players and supporters, over-acting rugby has made a laughing stock with other codes.

NRL boss Peter V’landys doubted the 19-year-old would defect “because he was bored”.

“Right now the ball is 33 minutes in play in rugby union, while in rugby league it is 55 minutes in play,” he said. “Joseph better have something to do for those 22 minutes a game. Maybe he should take his cell phone with him to see what’s going on. Maybe he can post something on social media.’

V’landys was joking, but Campese can’t see anything funny about the current state of the game to which he has devoted his life.

A man who has never been retarded in expressing his opinion, his criticism of the game has seen him as a troublemaker in many high-level circles.

“I’d love to be asked to help fix the game, but nobody wants to listen,” he said.

‘It’s hard to take. I am respected all over the world, but not in my home country.

‘My poor wife. She says to me, “Why are you doing it to yourself? Why don’t you run away?” I tell her I can’t. I like rugby. It’s all I know.’