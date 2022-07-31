Wallabies legend Bernard Foley on where Australian rugby union got is so wrong, what NRL do better

Wallabies and Waratahs legend Bernard Foley doesn’t just love rugby union, he LOVES it – but that doesn’t stop the starflyhalf from sharing his honest thoughts on the state of the game.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia, Foley’s passion for the game seeped from every pore in his body; but even the self-confessed rugby fan knows that there is still work to be done.

Foley is adamant that despite the recent improvements in high performance, fan engagement and grassroots participation, there is much more that can be done to improve the game in Australia.

Bernard Foley scores a penalty against Japan in the 2019 Rugby World Cup

He may not be a fan of rugby league, but Foley admitted that there is one thing in the league better than union after watching one of the biggest league games in recent memory.

“The physical character was incredible, it was a great advertisement for the game,” he said on July 13 of the state of origin decision.

“What rugby league does really well is they sell it really well. It could be a game, but they’re just talking it to the fans about how good the defense is, when the offense is really terrible.

‘Whereas rugby is the opposite. Commentators will say ‘oh their skills aren’t good enough’. We have to sell it the other way around and say, for example, how tough the defense is,” Foley said.

A dejected Wallabies side after losing to England’s Ell-Mobbs Trophy series decider at the SCG earlier this month

Foley is an unabashed fan of the game no matter what state it’s in – that’s for sure.

And it’s not just about what happens on the pitch, it’s what it means to so many different kinds of people.

“I’ve been very lucky with the game. It’s given me a lot, so there’s an aspect of trying to give back (by creating Aqua Rugby), but I also just believe in the game of rugby,” Foley said.

“It’s so inclusive and the diversity is incredible – anyone can play rugby: people of all shapes and sizes, women and people in the LGBTQI+ community, for example.”

Yes, there is no rainbow jersey fiasco here.

Bernard Foley, Wallbies Great Gary Ella, artist Lloyd McDermott, Kurtley Beale and Scott Sio pose in the Wallabies Native sweater

Despite Israel Folau’s best efforts, rugby has long been a thoroughly inclusive game, as Tom Burgess recently pointed out when speaking of the Bingham Cup, popularly known as the Gay Rugby World Cup.

Foley believes that the more inclusive approach MUST continue.

“That’s where rugby has been so wrong for so long, targeting such a narrow market. We (water rugby) want to confirm that it is a game for everyone,” he said.

Foley, a former Eastwood junior and proud Sydney University player in the Shute Shield, was only able to play a few games for the students, given his huge schedule for the Waratahs and Wallabies.

That said, avid Uni fans will never forget the day he led them to a famous preliminary final win over Manly with one of his signature after-the-siren clutch kicks.

Bernard Foley runs the ball for the Wallabies in a test match against England at Twickenham in 2017

Foley believes that while the absolute top players in Australian rugby may not be able to play many club matches, much more needs to be done to promote the highest level under Super Rugby.

Union has long been regarded as the ‘private school game’, and Rugby Australia has made many regrettable decisions over the past decade when it comes to grassroots football – and enough is enough for Foley.

“The thing with rugby now is that the schedule is so complicated. It’s a global game so we don’t have that dimension of guys going back to club footy and giving back – they just can’t because there is so much footy being played.

“That’s why rugby now has to start prioritizing the local game, be it children or classes,” said Foley.

Bernard Foley works on his death at a Japanese gym during the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Despite still playing professionally in Japan, Foley, along with former Waratahs and Wallabies teammate Drew Mitchell, are doing their best to improve the status of the game here in Australia.

Foley is the co-founder of the epic upcoming Aqua Rugby tournament, where players take part in full-contact rugby on a floating pontoon that sits just outside the Manly ferry terminal.

The three-day tournament, billed as the Hong Kong Sevens and Monaco GP, features both professional and amateur teams playing on the floating pontoon, as well as a range of shore-based initiatives to get young people more excited about rugby union.

Players can be tackled into the water from the side of the field, full contact is encouraged and attempts can only be scored by diving from the end of the floating field.

Wallabies legend Drew Mitchell tackles former teammate Saia Fainga’a at the inaugural Aqua Rugby event in 2021

How do you come up with such a unique concept?

In the pub of course!

“The idea originated in a pub over a few beers, where all the good ideas come from,” Foley laughed.

“We were actually talking about a concept in France (called Water Rugby), but it was more touch rugby; and it inspired us while we were in a bar in 2016, when the union was not going well.

“We were thinking about what event we could do that would be the best way to raise awareness and get people interested in rugby again; whether they’re general sports fans or current rugby fans,” says Foley.

This is not a hit and giggle, a la Andrew Johns playing for NSW in a Big Bash T20 game in 2007, no – Aqua Rugby is for sheep stations.

Players recall an opponent from scoring a try in last year’s Aqua Rugby tournament. Players must dive into the water at the end of the field to score a try

“Our chairman insisted that we have to fight for something or it won’t be taken seriously,” Foley said at the official launch earlier this month.

“During the first tournament, the first game, there was a huge hit and the first attempt was one of the women doing a huge somersault in the water and we thought, here we have something!

“A lot of people said it wasn’t going to work because it was just a vision or a concept; but we play to be on the safe side,” Foley said.

Fans agreed.

Apart from the hundreds flocking to the yachts and boats around the floating pontoon and those watching from the beach; 228,000 people listened live.

Rugby legend Mark Gasnier crossed the dividing line between the unions when he took part in the Aqua Rugby event last year

It was a sensational result as the concept was foreign to many and the event took place amid a global pandemic and poor weather conditions.

A number of superstars such as Mitchell, Mark Gasnier and Saia Fainga’a took part in the tournament last year, but Foley has pledged to play alongside a slew of other current and former union legends.

Ambassador Ma’a Nonu, one of the greatest All Blacks players of all time, will also take center stage throughout; and will no doubt be difficult to tackle from the pontoon.

This year’s edition promises to get even bigger and better – and you don’t want to miss all the superstars in action from November 10-12.