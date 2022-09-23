Wallabies great Tim Horan tells Nic White how to deal with being the most hated man in rugby

As Wallaby halfback Nic White prepares for Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup match at Auckland’s Eden Park, he will need to pack the essentials – boots, mouthguard, jockstrap and, most importantly, earplugs.

White has arguably become the most unpopular player in world rugby over the past month and the Kiwi supporters will let him know that in no uncertain terms when he takes to the field.

It won’t be the systematic, orchestrated bullying they gave White’s former teammate Quade Cooper during the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, but ex-Wallaby Berrick Barnes says it will be in the same ballpark.

Barnes, who played alongside Cooper during that World Cup, says he puts sporting intimidation into three categories.

‘There are the Hawaiians threatening to kill Rabbit Bartholomew and the other Australian surfers in the 1970s; there’s what happened with Quade in 2011 and then there’s what Nic has to fight,” he said. ‘It won’t be as bad as the top two but the Kiwis will give it to him that’s for sure .’

It’s a fair analogy.

White was accused of ‘killing a little piece of rugby’s soul’ when he took an ‘Oscar-winning dive’ against the Springboks that saw an opponent sent off in a Test last month

The moment that enraged fans around the world: White hammers it up after Faf de Klerk grazed his face while trying to knock the ball out of his hands during a scrum

Bartholomew incurred the genuine wrath of Hawaiians when he said the Australians wanted to teach them to surf ahead of his first trip to the islands in 1977. Many believe it was only the intervention of respected local leader Eddie Aikau that saved his life .

Cooper committed the cardinal sin, in Kiwi eyes, of shoving and punching All Blacks captain and New Zealand’s favorite son Richie McCaw in two test matches leading up to the 2011 World Cup.

By comparison, White is only guilty of taking a flagrant dive when his Springboks opposite number Faf de Klerk was sent to the sin-bin in Adelaide last month. He followed that by angrily protesting referee Mathieu Raynal after the Frenchman controversially denied Australia victory in last week’s Bledisloe opener in Melbourne.

It’s hardly worthy of the front page declaring Quade Cooper ‘Public Enemy Number 1’ who greeted the Wallabies when they landed in Auckland in 2011, but it’s sent the internet into a frenzy nonetheless.

Ex-Wallaby Berrick Barnes (pictured) has warned the halves that Kiwi fans are guaranteed to single him out for some very special treatment at Eden Park

After the Springboks incident, where White fell to the ground theatrically after de Klerk slapped him on the cheek while trying to clear the ball, Nic White memes took on a life of their own.

There was the image of a man lying in a hospital bed, with White’s face superimposed and the caption, ‘Operation to reattach Nic White’s dislodged mustache hair has been successful. He is back in training in 4-6 weeks.’

One meme had a photo of a bunch of candlelight vigils and the words: ‘Rugby fans from around the world gather around Adelaide General Hospital to pray for Nic White to pull through.’ Others had him dressed in a pink ballet tutu or accepting an Oscar and being portrayed as Chris Rock by Will Smith.

The online reaction to last weekend’s confrontation with Judge Raynal was far less humorous and more vicious.

‘Let’s be honest. Nic White deserves it.’

‘Few things bring me as much joy as Nic White tears.’

‘It makes me so happy to see Nic White being served a nice full plate F**K YOU.’

‘Nic White is a pathetic little cretin.’

The Wallaby’s shocker against South Africa launched a tsunami of memes – and guaranteed he’ll be in the firing line when Australia face the All Blacks on Saturday

With White and the Wallabies not winning at Eden Park since 1986, he can no doubt expect more of the same on Saturday night.

As Quade Cooper found so painfully in 2011, the Wallabies don’t just take on 15 All Blacks when they play in New Zealand, they take on five million Kiwis.

The New Zealand-born five-eighth was booed, belittled and abused from the time he arrived in the country until he left, his leg in a cast, seven weeks later.

Everywhere he went he was subjected to a concentrated national campaign of what former Australian captain Steve Waugh would describe as ‘mental disintegration’.

The newspaper that printed the ‘Public Enemy Number 1’ poster claimed to have conducted a survey that ranked Cooper top of the list ahead of the French perpetrators of the Rainbow Warrior bombing. There were radio phones, T-shirts and an ‘I Hate Quade Cooper’ Facebook page. A TV panel show asked the question ‘What is a stiffness and is Quade Cooper one?’ Even then New Zealand Prime Minister John Key joined the anti-Cooper movement.

Australian legend Tim Horan (pictured playing at the 1991 World Cup) has some sage advice for White on how to deal with being the focus of Kiwi anger at Eden Park – the Wallabies’ biggest hoodoo ground

White won’t have to endure that level of animosity – he won’t be in the country long enough, for one thing – but rest assured if the Kiwis in the stands or even on the street think they can unsettle him by bringing up last week’s meltdown , they will.

No one has a longer memory than a Kiwi rugby supporter.

When the Wallabies eliminated the All Blacks from the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney, Australian captain George Gregan delivered the famous slur, ‘Four more years, boys’ to the devastated New Zealanders.

Eight years later in the World Cup semi-final at Eden Park, after a mental shot by Quade Cooper had put the kick-off on full blast and the clock ticking down to a 20-6 All Blacks win, the Kiwi supporters had their revenge.

“All I remember is 60,000 voices shouting, ‘Four more years, four more years,'” Berrick Barnes recalled.

What the Kiwis have in store for Nic White is anyone’s guess, but Wallaby great Tim Horan believes he will be up to the challenge.

“Nic is a strong character,” he said. ‘He’s a typical chirpy halfback who takes playing for Australia very seriously, but he’s also pretty cool.

‘I saw him in the street with his parents before the first Bledisloe game and he was very relaxed, just enjoying the experience.’

Horan, now a respected TV commentator who ended his career with Saracens in the UK, believes White’s three-season stint with English club Exeter Chiefs helped him cope with the abuse he endured currently.

Take it with you: White gets slapped in the face by South Africa’s Damian Willemse last month. It won’t have hurt as much as what he will cop from the Eden Park crowd

Quade Cooper (pictured) found out all about the New Zealanders’ long memories when he made the mistake of giving it to All Blacks legend Richie McCaw in a Test match in 2011

“They play three times a week over there and the crowd is very close to the pitch,” he said. ‘They can be quite vocal, but you get used to shutting out all the noise.

‘Besides, it’s not what happens in the stands you have to worry about at Eden Park, it’s what happens on the pitch. It’s not a particularly intimidating stadium because the stands are far from the pitch.

– What makes it difficult is the pitch layout with a cricket pitch in the middle. It just doesn’t feel right and it always seems to be slick with drizzle.

‘We just never figured out how to play there, but most of all it’s such a fortress for the All Blacks. It means so much to them to win there. It’s the pride factor. They don’t want to be the first team to lose to Australia there after so many years.

‘They throw everything at you from start to finish. The pace and intensity of the game is like nothing else you will encounter. That’s what Nic and the other Wallabies need to be prepared for, not something being shouted from the stands.’