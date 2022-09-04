Wallabies go down to Springboks in spiteful Rugby Championship encounter marred by all-in brawl

Rather than climb to the top of the Rugby Championship ladder, the Wallabies were brutally beaten 24-8 by the Springboks in a vicious clash that was marred by an all-in brawl on Saturday night at the newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

After a strong win over South Africa in Adelaide last weekend, the Wallabies were unable to take advantage of a raucous home crowd and were thoroughly outplayed by a brutally impressive Springboks squad.

19-year-old Springboks winger Canan Moodie scored a dizzying try on debut, while his counterpart Makazola Mapimpi unleashed an all-in brawl after grabbing Wallabies star Marika Koroibete’s throat after scoring a try.

Springboks striker Eben Etzebeth (R) argues with Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa during Saturday’s fiery match

The Wallabies were crushed by the collision from the start and have yet to win consecutive games this season – much to the chagrin of skipper James Slipper, who clearly took it to heart.

“It just felt like we weren’t playing much rugby. We didn’t really shoot,” he said after the game.

“We knew what kind of game it would be in these conditions, a big set piece, a big game of spades. They dropped bombs on us all night and we got stuck on our side.

“We really wanted to build up a bit of momentum. That’s probably why I’m so upset right now. Lost a game to our country,’ said a hollowed-out Slipper.

The Springboks scored twice on either side of the half, but it was Moodie’s first test attempt that stole the show, rising above Koroibete to pluck a towering Jaden Hendrikse box kick and run off to score.

Springboks winger Canan Moodie scores a try on debut after incredible skyrocketing takeover Wallabies star Marika Koroibete

Mapimpi capped the win in 72 minutes and finished with a fine Springboks move from 100 yards away, but was thrown into sin after grabbing Korobete by the throat – leading to an all-in brawl.

There seemed to be a measure of revenge after the Wallaby winger knocked him over the sideline with a monster hit while trying to score in the Adelaide Test.

Eben Etzebeth got a case of the crazy eyes and was lucky enough not to get a yellow card himself after a heated showdown during the brawl with Wallabie’s prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Makazole Mapimpi (top) scuffle with Marika Koroibete after scoring a try for Saturday night’s Sprinboks

It was one of many skirmishes that night, and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said it was not the way he wanted his side to approach the game.

“It’s a bit disappointing and we definitely don’t want to encourage that kind of behaviour. We have millions of species around the world watching us,” he said at a news conference after the game.

“It happens now and then and I thought it was handled well by the referee.”

Eben Etzebeth (center, green jersey) was set on fire during an all-in brawl

After orchestrating South Africa’s first win in Australia in nine years, coach Jacques Nienaber said the performance was a huge step up from the Adelaide defeat.

“Obviously we created some chances last week and I thought we didn’t grab them,” he told reporters after the win.

“That was better tonight and of course we weren’t happy with the intensity with which we started the game last week, especially those first 20 to 25 minutes… that was a big step forward today.”

His Wallabies counterpart was certainly not so happy after the Australian front pack was bullied several times.

Shattered Wallabies players littered the field after the squad’s loss to the Springboks on Saturday night in Sydney

The Wallabies’ maddening inconsistency over the past year was something Dave Rennie said needed to be improved.

“I don’t know if one (step) forward, two (steps) back… it’s a tough competition, you have to be at your best every week to be able to sniff,” he said after the game. .

“Obviously that’s been a big part of our mantra, we understand we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves and there’s no lack of motivation and certainly no lack of faith.

“We have to win those key moments and we have to do the base a lot better.”

Tom Wright (left) fends off Makazole Mapimpi and tries to release during Australia’s loss

That said, injuries didn’t help Australia; losing center Hunter Paisami and five-eighth Noah Lolesio to headbutts, while impact bench support Taniela Tupou never came into play after suffering a calf injury while warming up.

Slipper had no apologies, however, and the ‘injured’ Wallabies skipper said he gathered the squad on the pitch after the game to make sure everyone understood how disappointing the loss was – and use it as motivation.

“I just wanted the guys to realize how much it hurts and really hold onto that and let it drive you into the future,” he said after the game.

“This one must hurt a lot, I want the boys to hurt because yes South Africa was good but I just felt like we didn’t really play much rugby.

“It really hurts me that they win the collision,” Slipper said.

James Slipper rallying the Wallabies side on the pitch after the loss to ensure the team can use defeat as motivation

Many rugby fans were scathing not only about the Wallabies’ performance, but also about the stop-start nature of the match, with a penalty being awarded almost every three minutes by referee Ben O’Keeffe.

“A game like this drives Wallabies fans away from the sport, let alone ordinary viewers. Stops every 20 seconds. Constantly kicking a referee who can’t get the game flowing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

One prominent journalist said the Springboks “beat (the) Wallabies into submission”, while another simply wrote that Australia’s performance was “bad”.

For the record, let me say that the Wallabies are absolutely outplayed again tonight, as they generally were under Rennie. I don’t blame O’Keefe for the loss. But he is an absolute clown, there is no discussion. — Jack Quigley (@Jack_Quigley) September 3, 2022

I literally turned the game off because of the umpires…. Union wonders why everyone is turning it off, because of buttons like him with a whistle — Rob Kennedy (@rcgkennedy) September 3, 2022

This match was brutal… Wallabies under Rennie have become the most cynical, obnoxious team. Niggly, whining crowd. But they are tough. World rugby is better with a good Wallabies team. #AUSvsRSA — Craig Ray (@craigray11) September 3, 2022

Unfortunately. Worst Wallabies performance under Dave Rennie. Worse than the record defeat to Argentina last month. — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) September 3, 2022

All four of the two-match Rugby Championship series completed to date have ended in 1-1, despite being played in one country rather than home and away; in what has quickly become a topsy-turvy tournament.

The Wallabies are now entering their two-Test Bledisloe Cup series with all four sides on 2-2 records.

They will have to break their 20-year drought in the Bledisloe Cup to win the title, but Slipper begged his teammates to get back to work, determined to make history.

Pete Samu scores a try for Australia at the end of the Wallabies’ loss to the Springboks

‘It doesn’t get any easier. We are now going to the Bledisloe, there are two tough games coming up. We pick ourselves up. We’ve got a good group here and we’ll be there,’ said a determined Slipper.

Australia will host New Zealand at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for their first game on September 15, before crossing the ditch on September 24 to take on the Kiwis at Eden Park.