Wallabies counter the haka with their ‘boomerang’ for the second straight Bledisloe Cup clash

The Wallabies provided an emphatic response to the haka before the second Bledisloe Cup Test when they once again went against the All Blacks in the form of a boomerang.

The Aussies first pulled off the unusual riposte ahead of the first Bledisloe Test last week in Melbourne and laid down the challenge again on Saturday in Auckland as they looked for a first win at Eden Park in 36 years.

As the All Blacks performed their ritual pre-match challenge, the Wallabies players locked arms and formed a boomerang before slowly walking towards their opponents.

The Wallabies responded to the haka by boomeranging at Eden Park on Saturday

Over the years, teams have tried different reactions to the haka. Pacific nations with similar traditions, such as Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, perform their own challenges during the haka.

Players from England, Wales and France have gone against the All Blacks during the haka, with the crowd trying to drown out the Maori ritual.

However, the Wallabies’ response drew criticism from New Zealand star Rieko Ioane, who accused his trans-Tasman rivals of disrespecting the haka.

Australian coach Dave Rennie dismissed Ioane’s complaint as ‘a bit odd’ and insisted the Wallabies would not drop their pre-match response.

Over the years, the haka has drawn a number of reactions from opposing teams

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the last try when he told Folau Fainga’a he disrespected the haka,” the Wallabies coach said via Fox Sports.

‘Which is a bit strange, because as New Zealanders would know, when a team does a haka, you respond with a haka. We don’t have the luxury of answering with a haka.

“So our response was in boomerang form and to move forward, and by throwing down a challenge, we accept it.”

All Blacks star Rieko Ioane claimed the action was disrespectful to the haka

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie vowed his side will continue to use the boomerang as a pre-match response

However, All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock said he welcomed the Australian response.

‘They are doing something they want to do to show that they are together as a country […] it’s cool,” he said.

‘If they want to do something that makes them feel connected, that’s great. It adds enough to the occasion.’