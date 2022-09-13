Wall Street tumbles after hotter than expected US inflation reading

Wall Street sold out on Tuesday after US inflation data for August came in higher than expected, prompting traders to bet more on further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to counter rising prices.

The data surprised investors, keeping US stocks on track for one of their biggest single-session declines of the year. Short-term government debt yields reached their highest level in nearly 15 years.

The broad S&P 500 stock meter fell 3.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.2 percent.

The tech-heavy index includes many companies that are more sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations. Facebook owner Meta, chipmaker Nvidia and Amazon were among the biggest decliners in New York’s afternoon trade, with 7.6 percent, 7.4 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

Those moves followed a Tuesday report that showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in August from the previous month, compared with expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. The annual rate came in at 8.3 percent, down from 8.5 percent in July, but higher than the 8.1 percent forecast by Wall Street economists.

Core consumer price growth – which excludes volatile products such as energy and food – rose from 5.9 percent to 6.3 percent.

“The [consumer price index] report was an unequivocal negative for the stock markets. The hotter-than-expected report means we will have continued pressure from [Federal Reserve] policy through interest rate hikes. It’s also displacing every ‘Fed pivot’ the markets hoped for in the near term,” said Matt Peron, research director at Janus Henderson Investors.

In the Treasury market, the two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rates expectations, rose 0.21 percentage point to 3.78 percent, the highest level since October 2007. Although the consensus is that yields are expected to rise 0.75 percentage point for at the Fed meeting in September, investors began to reckon with a nearly 30 percent chance that the US central bank would raise interest rates by a full percentage point. data of the CME group.

“The most dramatic thing I’ve seen in the Treasury market today was the movement in the two-year yield,” said Tom di Galoma of Seaport Global Holdings. “Clearly put this song on the map that the Fed is going to do” [a 0.75 percentage point increase] and perhaps more.”

Following the report, futures market investors are betting that the Fed’s benchmark interest rate would hit 4.17 percent by the end of the year, versus expectations of 3.86 percent before the report. That means an increase of 0.75 percentage point in September, plus another full percentage point in the course of November and December.

The prospect of higher interest rates caused the dollar to jump, pushing it 1.3 percent higher than a basket of six competitors. The euro and the pound slumped, both losing about 1.4 percent.

The sale spilled over into eurozone bonds, with yields on the German two-year Bund rising 0.08 percentage point to 1.37 percent and 10-year yields rising 0.08 percentage point to 1.72 percent.

“The markets often react violently to every single report,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at the Leuthold Group. “I hope the Fed looks at a lot of reports and also realizes that past economic policies . . . [such as rate rises] have a lagging effect on inflation and growth, so they’re both likely to be lower at least next spring.”

In Europe, the regional Stoxx 600 stock meter closed 1.5 percent lower, after rising 1.8 percent in the previous session. London’s FTSE 100 lost 1.2 percent.

In Asia, the Chinese CSI 300 index in mainland China rose 0.4 percent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 0.2 percent as markets in Greater China reopened after a national holiday. The Japanese Topix rose 0.3 percent.

Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong