Wall Street-style glass walled penthouse with views across London goes on sale for £3.35million 

A stunning three-bedroom penthouse in a landmark Camden location offers potential buyers the chance to live as if they were in a movie, with the property bearing a striking resemblance to the Manhattan lair of Wall Street movie mogul Gordon Gekko.

For £3.35 million, buyers can purchase the 2,653m2 duplex apartment in The Glass Building on Arlington Road – which comes with an expansive roof terrace and stunning views of the London skyline.

Designed by the famous award-winning Piers Gough CBE, who has called himself a ‘movie set architect’, the penthouse occupies the upper floors of The Glass Building, built from 2000 to 2001, which is based on a series of interlocking six-storey bays. of curved facades made of light green tinted glass from floor to ceiling.

Gordon Gekko’s glass-walled Manhattan lair, brilliantly played in 1987 and its 2010 sequel by Michael Douglas, was created by film production designer Kristi Zea and set designer Diane Lederman.

The open kitchen has deep blue kitchen cabinets with Calacatta viola marble worktops and built-in appliances

The image shows tycoon Gordon Gekko’s Manhattan lair in the 1987 film Wall Street, which bears a striking resemblance to The Glass Building penthouse

The private roof terrace, accessible from the kitchen diner, has built-in floor lighting and offers stunning views of the London skyline

The open-plan living space has floor-to-ceiling windows with thin black steel frames that create the feel of a Manhattan loft

The en-suite bathroom next to the master suite has a free-standing bath and shower, and the master bedroom also has a dressing room

Kristi Zea described Gordon Gekko’s lair as “beautiful, dramatic, understated and modern, a statement of strength and success for the owner” and the same can be said of the Camden penthouse.

The property has a large reception area reminiscent of Gekko’s Manhattan path, a combination of full height glazing in thin black steel frames with polished plaster walls and pale oak floors creating a dramatic modern living space.

A double-height living space creates the feel of a Manhattan loft-style apartment with spectacularly bright rooms.

Mark Pollack, co-founder of Aston Chase marketing the property said: ‘The spectacular Manhattan-style duplex penthouse in The Glass Building is one of the finest penthouses in the Camden, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill area.’

The glass building was built from 2000 to 2001 and is inspired by London’s curved facade gas meters

The double height ceilings create a light and airy feel to the property and offer great views and the glass has a green tint.

The second floor overlooks the first with buyers looking straight down into the open plan reception area with the kitchen and living room

The penthouse’s curved facades are inspired by London’s gas meters.

Piers Gough, the postmodern architect, said: ‘The visual effect is of a series of curving bays that coincide with the curves of the apartment living areas, a building that tries to be beautiful by being true to itself and its location.’

There is a fully fitted designer kitchen-dining room with Calacutta viola marble work surfaces and integrated appliances from Gaggenau, Miele and Fisher & Paykel.

The lower floor also has a bedroom with an ensuite shower room, as well as a utility room and guest toilet.

The large living space and bedrooms cover a total of approximately 2653 m² with a guest toilet and utility room also on the lower floor

The master bedroom had internal windows offering views from within the apartment and over London along with a built in TV

The guest bedroom is a bright space and also has internal windows with interior blinds and its own ensuite attached

The ensuite shower room has a walk in shower and is perfect for any guest the potential buyer could have

There is underfloor heating throughout the building and a Sonos sound and home entertainment system in the main rooms

In the main reception room, a central steel staircase leads to the upper floor of the penthouse where there is a master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and a master bathroom – with a free-standing bath and marble shower with a skylight above.

There is also an upstairs guest suite with bespoke wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom.

The expansive roof terrace leads out from the open plan kitchen-dining and living area, has wooden floors and floor lighting and offers expansive views of the London skyline.

The penthouse is finished to a high specification with an integrated Sonos sound/home entertainment system for the main rooms, a Rako home automotion system and underfloor heating throughout, in addition to a full air conditioning system.

The Glass Building has a stylish foyer with a daytime concierge service, a landscaped stage garden on the first floor and a gated underground parking garage with an allocated parking space for the penthouse.

The third bedroom is also large with custom built-in wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom – there is also underfloor heating