WALL-EPixar’s 2008 masterpiece is is added to the criteria collection, a curated list of films considered “important classic and contemporary films.” The induction means the movie will get a special edition 4K Blu-ray release, which comes with a ton of extras.

It’s not the first time the movie has been available in 4K, but – and I’m sorry I’m this person – the box art for the Criterion version is just so much better than the standard 4K Blu-rays, In my opinion. It may also have a slightly better HDR master (it comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus versions, vs standard HDR10 for the regular release), and the three-disc set includes things like a student film made by director Andrew Stanton, and documentary on Pixarscript notes and production illustrations.

As polygonTasha Robinson points out, WALL-E is the first Disney/Pixar film introduced to the collection and is one of the few animated films that Criterion has selected. Personally, it’s hard to think of a Pixar movie that deserves more; despite having extremely little dialogue, it is able to grab the attention of both children and adults (although for different reasons – I first saw it when I was nine and loved the cute robots; these days I view it more as a cautionary tale mixed with the most wholesome love story ever).

WALL-E will be available on Criterion on November 22, along with a 4K restoration of Spike Lee’s Malcolm Xwhich is another excellent – but terribly else – movie.