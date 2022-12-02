Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Walker Zimmerman of USA laughs when asked “How is Christian Pulisics penis?” During interview
US

Walker Zimmerman of USA laughs when asked “How is Christian Pulisics penis?” During interview

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Christian Pulisic was hurt after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored

US defender Walker Zimmerman is hilariously asked ‘how’s Christian Pulisic’s penis?’ during interview ahead of World Cup final 16 match as nation holds its breath over fitness… before host dubs star man ‘Captain Americ**k’

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

published: 2:47 PM, December 2, 2022 | Updated: 2:47 PM, December 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman was bizarrely asked about the condition of Christian Pulisic’s soldiers as the Chelsea star approaches a return against the Netherlands in Saturday’s Round of 16 World Cup match.

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion as he put the USA ahead 1-0 vs. Iran in the final group game, in what turned out to be the winning goal.

While it was made clear that Pulisic had not injured any organs in the collision, social media rioted with the story.

“Pulisic may never be a father after that, but he’s a founding father now,” one of them says tweeted during the game.

Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion after colliding with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the only goal in the US win over Iran, helping them progress

Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion after colliding with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the only goal in the US win over Iran, helping them progress

Of course, once Zimmerman joins the Dan Le Batard showit was inevitable that the subject would come up.

“How’s Christian’s penis?” asked co-host Stugotz, also known as Brain Weiner.

Trying to suppress the absurdity of the question, Zimmerman replied, “He’s great, you know.” He’s doing well.’

The USMNT star was in a positive mood all week while in the spotlight

The USMNT star was in a positive mood all week while in the spotlight

The USMNT star was in a positive mood all week while in the spotlight

Executive producer Mike Ryan then jumped in and exclaimed, “That’s America’s penis.” It’s America’s penis.

‘We have to do well. Long live Captain America**k.’

Pulisic stopped all insinuations about the safety of his genitals and confirmed that he had not taken a hit in the underworld.

“I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic joked this week. ‘I’m fine, I’m fine. It was very painful and it’s just that bone is there for a reason to protect you.’

Christian Pulisic rushed into the box before poking home and sending the US into utter ecstasy

Christian Pulisic rushed into the box before poking home and sending the US into utter ecstasy

Christian Pulisic rushed into the box before poking home and sending the US into utter ecstasy

His exploits against Iran came at a cost, as the Pennsylvania native had to be replaced and taken to the hospital.

It appears the injury is less serious than initially feared, with Pulisic sending a photo from his hospital bed before celebrating with the squad upon arrival at the team hotel.

American coach Gregg Berhalter has given the country a boost and suggests that his star man is probably ready for the Orange.

“What I think is, it looks pretty good… but we’re going to see him on the training ground today.”

US fans are sweating over their star man's fitness ahead of their R16 clash with the Netherlands

US fans are sweating over their star man's fitness ahead of their R16 clash with the Netherlands

US fans are sweating over their star man’s fitness ahead of their R16 clash with the Netherlands

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Holland vs USA World Cup 2022: Live score,...

Two days after FedEx driver dropped package at...

Hilaria Baldwin says Alec and she are ‘NOT...

World Cup: How USA can defeat Holland –...

After watching the Bills beat Patriots, Jay-Z meets...

FOX Sports is once again attacked by soccer...

Missouri ‘womb-raider’ suspect denies murdering a 31-week-old Arkansas...

World Cup: Tyler Adams hails the’surreal’ support of...

Mom claims that her 11-month old son’s hair...

“It’s more natural looking!” Jessica Alves admits that...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More