Walker Zimmerman of USA laughs when asked “How is Christian Pulisics penis?” During interview

USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman was bizarrely asked about the condition of Christian Pulisic’s soldiers as the Chelsea star approaches a return against the Netherlands in Saturday’s Round of 16 World Cup match.

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion as he put the USA ahead 1-0 vs. Iran in the final group game, in what turned out to be the winning goal.

While it was made clear that Pulisic had not injured any organs in the collision, social media rioted with the story.

“Pulisic may never be a father after that, but he’s a founding father now,” one of them says tweeted during the game.

Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion after colliding with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the only goal in the US win over Iran, helping them progress

Of course, once Zimmerman joins the Dan Le Batard showit was inevitable that the subject would come up.

“How’s Christian’s penis?” asked co-host Stugotz, also known as Brain Weiner.

Trying to suppress the absurdity of the question, Zimmerman replied, “He’s great, you know.” He’s doing well.’

The USMNT star was in a positive mood all week while in the spotlight

Executive producer Mike Ryan then jumped in and exclaimed, “That’s America’s penis.” It’s America’s penis.

‘We have to do well. Long live Captain America**k.’

Pulisic stopped all insinuations about the safety of his genitals and confirmed that he had not taken a hit in the underworld.

“I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic joked this week. ‘I’m fine, I’m fine. It was very painful and it’s just that bone is there for a reason to protect you.’

Christian Pulisic rushed into the box before poking home and sending the US into utter ecstasy

His exploits against Iran came at a cost, as the Pennsylvania native had to be replaced and taken to the hospital.

It appears the injury is less serious than initially feared, with Pulisic sending a photo from his hospital bed before celebrating with the squad upon arrival at the team hotel.

American coach Gregg Berhalter has given the country a boost and suggests that his star man is probably ready for the Orange.

“What I think is, it looks pretty good… but we’re going to see him on the training ground today.”