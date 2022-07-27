Walker discovers human bones in a remote South Australian nature park
Shocked hiker finds human BONES in remote nature park – while police set up a crime scene
- Human remains found in Hales Conservation Park in Williamstown, SA
- They were found by a member of the public around 1:15pm on Tuesday
- The park is 40 kilometers northeast of Adelaide
- Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Crime Stoppers
A member of the public found human bones while walking in a remote nature reserve in South Australia.
The remains were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hale Conservation Park on Warren Road in Williamstown.
The park is located 40 kilometers northeast of Adelaide.
Human bones were found at Hale Conservation Park (pictured) on Warren Road in Williamstown around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday
Hale Conservation Park (pictured) is 40 kilometers northeast of Adelaide
Police remained at the scene throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
South Australian police declined to comment further.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at: 1800 333 000.