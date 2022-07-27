Walker discovers human bones in a remote South Australian nature park

A member of the public found human bones while walking in a remote nature reserve in South Australia.

The remains were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hale Conservation Park on Warren Road in Williamstown.

The park is located 40 kilometers northeast of Adelaide.

Police remained at the scene throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

South Australian police declined to comment further.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at: 1800 333 000.