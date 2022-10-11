Walker campaigning with 2 GOP senators after abortion report

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign Tuesday with Sens. Florida’s Rick Scott and Arkansas’s Tom Cotton, offering the latest sign that the national GOP is delving into Walker’s candidacy as he tries to get past a newfound spotlight on his rocky past.

Scott, chairman of the Republicans’ campaign division, and Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential nominee, will hold an event in metro Atlanta featuring Walker as football legend continues to deny allegations that in 2009 he paid for and encouraged an abortion for a woman with whom he later fathered a child.

Walker, who spoke out against abortion rights in his first run for public office, is trying to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a marquee intermediate match that will help decide which party controls the US Senate during the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

The campaign swing by Washington’s heavyweights highlights a simple calculation for a GOP branch that thought Walker’s candidacy was cool before becoming the nominee: It’s just too late to see a competitive candidate this close to the election and with the Senate in. a deadlock in a 50-50 partisan split.

Scott has already dismissed the stories as malicious conspiracy between Democrats and the media, stressing that there is a concerted effort to “destroy” Walker and the country. Walker followed the same script.

“I knew the left would try to portray me as a man unfit to serve in public office,” he wrote in a fundraising appeal last week and renewed his denials. “We can’t let the left win by lying, cheating or buying their way to victory.”

The Daily Beast’s coverage complicates Walker’s candidacy in several ways. As a candidate for an outright national abortion ban, Walker faces questions from at least some skeptical religious conservatives who are now weighing their preference for Republican rule against the possibility that Walker’s personal life may not match his public personality.

But Walker’s evolving statements — initially insisting he had no idea who could have claimed to have paid for her abortion, only for the woman to identify herself as the mother of one of Walker’s four children — have undermined his absolute denials, and Democrats given another chance to push through their claims that he is “not ready” for the Senate.

That’s an argument Warnock has aimed at the center of the Georgian electorate, including GOP-leaning voters who helped Biden narrowly win Georgia in November 2020 and then elevated Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff to Senate victory victories two months later. .

The Daily Beast report includes data, supplied by the woman, with a $575 receipt for an abortion, a get well card signed by Walker, and a bank deposit with a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt. . The woman, who has not been identified by name, also told The Daily Beast that Walker encouraged the abortion and then encouraged a second abortion which she refused, giving birth to a child Walker had only met a few times.

Warnock, who supports abortion rights, has sidestepped the details of the allegations against Walker. But the incumbent has made the same argument about Walker’s eligibility that he used in previous revelations about Walker’s past and when the first candidate struck up a few policy discussions. Previous reports have described how Walker’s academic achievements, business success and his philanthropic activitieslike allegations that he threatened his ex-wife’s life.

Walker, who had spoken publicly about adult son Christian Walker, was forced to… acknowledging publicly that they have three more children – including a child of the woman who said he paid for her abortion – after another Daily Beast story earlier in the campaign. Previously, he had only spoken publicly about Christian, a son from his first marriage.

“It seems like a drop, drop, drop — even a little coordinated,” said Martha Zoller, a popular conservative radio host who supports Walker. But Zoller, who has criticized Walker’s handling of his past during the campaign, said: “It’s getting harder and harder for some (Republicans) to justify voting for Walker.

Ultimately, she said, for some voters the choice will come down to the same calculation Scott, Cotton and their colleagues in Washington have already devised.

“If they see Walker as a man who’s going to vote against Joe Biden, and he’s going to rebalance power in the Senate, they’re going to keep voting for Herschel Walker,” she said. “If they feel he has gone too far in his personal life, and they can’t support that, then they will either not vote or vote against him.”

__

Follow AP’s coverage of the midterm elections https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections

PART: