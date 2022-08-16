Walkabout Wildlife Park, Calga: US tourist banned from NSW attraction after terrorising visitors

An American tourist with a dark sense of humor has been knocked down after terrorizing fellow international visitors at a popular wildlife park just days after arriving in Australia for a four-week vacation.

Alex Clark, 26, spent a night in custody after jokingly poked a female tourist in the ribs with the handle of a knife and jokingly told another he would turn the man into ‘street pork buns’ during a stay at Walkabout Wildlife Park on the NSW Mid Coast last week.

He appeared at the local court of Gosford via an audiovisual link where he pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking or harassment with intent to cause fear of bodily harm, ordinary assault and being armed with intent to commit a criminal offence.

Clark and the two victims from Germany and Canada were all guests who stayed at the Calga tourist attraction while volunteering, the court said.

The court heard that Clark was a welder from Utah who arrived in Australia on August 7.

A court heard an American tourist jokingly tell another international visitor that he would turn the man into ‘street pork buns’ while staying at Walkabout Wildlife Park (Photo: Previous guests staying at the game park

The next night, Clark was in the cabin of the wildlife park when he told a fellow male tourist that he could kill him and turn into him. street pork buns.

Clark and other guests were preparing food in the ranger’s cabin the next day when he pulled out a 4-5 inch bow knife that pointed to the same male victim he had spooked the night before, the Central Coast lawyer reported.

“If you weren’t afraid to sleep, are you afraid now?” Clark told the tourist.

That same day, a female tourist was watching a spider exhibit while she and Clark were preparing animal food when she felt a poke. in her right ribs.

“She looked to her right and saw a knife sheath being held by the suspect. She saw him holding the handle of the knife.”

The woman told Clark, “Don’t do that, I don’t think it’s funny,” the court heard.

Alex Clark and two victims from Germany and Canada were all guests staying at the Calga tourist attraction (pictured) while volunteering

The court learned that Clark was in possession of the knife he had brought to Australia when he was arrested by police in the wildlife park last Thursday.

During his police questioning, Clark admitted to all three incidents, but insisted he was “joking.”

Clark’s defense told the court that her client had “picked up a dark sense of humor at his workplace” at home and that all three incidents “tried to make a joke.”

She said Clark joked that there was a spider on the female victim and poked her with the handle of the knife.

“He realizes this wasn’t the most appropriate joke,” she said.

She said her client also acknowledged that he made the male tourist feel uncomfortable at dinner the night before.

The American tourist is now banned from returning to the Walkabout Wildlife Park (Image: the cabin in the park)

Clark was convicted of one charge of stalking/harassment and the charge of being armed with intent to commit a criminal offence.

He was not convicted of the second charge of stalking/harassment or common assault.

Clark was also sentenced to a 12-month parole, fined $2,250 and banned from the Walkabout Wildlife Park.

“Your sense of humor is clearly not appreciated by others. It seems like a strange way to start relationships,” Magistrate Jennifer Price told the tourist.

The court also heard that Clark was “afraid and scared and wants to go home as soon as possible.”