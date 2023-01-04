Walgreens becomes first major national pharmacy chain to say it will sell abortion pill

Pill abortion now accounts for more than 50 percent of U.S. abortions

Other major chains, such as CVS and Rite Aid, are still mulling over the new rules issued by the FDA on Tuesday

Walgreens, which also owns Duane Reade, said it plans to distribute the abortion pill in states where abortion is legal

Walgreens’ parent company is the first major national pharmacy chain to say it will sell the abortion pill under new rules set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The new rules, issued Tuesday, allow any pharmacy to become certified to dispense mifepristone, the drug that blocks a hormone needed for a pregnancy to be successful.

The drug is FDA-approved for use up to 10 weeks after a pregnancy.

Mifepristone, which has been approved by the FDA since 2000, blocks a hormone necessary for pregnancy to develop. It is taken in combination with misoprostol to induce an abortion

It did not offer a timetable for when it would begin filing mifepristone orders.

“We plan to become a certified pharmacy under the program,” a spokesperson for the conglomerate said Wednesday.

“We are working on registration, the necessary training of our pharmacists and are evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have additional FDA requirements and will dispense them in accordance with federal and state laws.”

The new FDA rules require pharmacies that want to dispense the pills to become certified and promise to only fill prescriptions from those certified to prescribe the drugs.

Some independent pharmacies have also said they plan to become certified to dispense abortion pills, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Ronna Hauser, a senior vice president of policy and pharmacy affairs for the National Community Pharmacists Association, which represents nearly 20,000 pharmacists, said pharmacies across the country will make “personal business decisions” regarding the sale of the pill.

According to the pro-choice organization, the Guttmacher Institute, more than 50 percent of abortions in the US are now completed by taking the pills.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, the average travel time to an abortion clinic has tripled, given recently tightened restrictions put in place in some states.

GenBioPro, which produces the generic version of mifepristone, celebrated the FDA’s decision.

A statement released Tuesday by CE Evan Masingill read: ‘Today’s FDA announcement expands access to medicines essential for reproductive autonomy and is a step in the right direction especially needed to increase access to abortion care. ‘

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 13 states have banned abortions, while five others have restricted the procedure.

Based on figures recorded in August, the number of abortions fell to almost zero in states where it was banned or restricted during this period, but increased by nearly 5,000 in those states where the procedure was still allowed.