Walford to bid final farewell to Dot Cotton: BBC announces it will air funeral episode

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

EastEnders will be honoring the life of the stalwart June Brown in a special episode, the BBC has announced.

The residents of Albert Square gather for the funeral of her character Dot Branning, who left Walford to live in Ireland in 2020.

Brown, who died at her home in April at age 95, played chain-smoking laundromat assistant Dot Cotton for more than 30 years.

She was the first actress to carry an episode on her own in 2008.

Brown, who died in her home in April at age 95, played chain-smoking laundry assistant Dot Cotton for more than 30 years.

EastEnders will be running a special episode this winter where the news of her character’s passing reaches her former neighbors.

As per Dot’s wish, her funeral will be held in Walford, with the BBC saying it will be a fitting farewell.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “For a long time no one could even think of saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew EastEnders would rightfully say goodbye to Dot when the time was right.”

He added: “Unfortunately, that time has come and we are determined to give the audience that Dot has cherished for so many years the appropriate tribute they so deeply deserve.”

EastEnders will be running a special episode this winter where the news of her character’s passing reaches her former neighbors

Brown joined the soap in its 40th episode in 1985. She took a break between 1993 and 1997.

In 2021 she was awarded an OBE for being recognized for services to drama and charity.