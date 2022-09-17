Wales will address issues raised by Qatar’s laws and customs during this month’s Nations League camp

World Cup-bound Wales will be addressing all issues caused by Qatar’s laws and customs in their Nations League camp this week.

Wales will play their first World Cup in 64 years in November, when the tiny Gulf state becomes the first Arab nation to host the tournament.

A Cultural Behavior Guide for Qatar, which addresses issues such as dress code and alcohol consumption, has been posted on the tournament’s official website.

Rob Page said all issues related to the country’s laws and customs would be addressed this month

The guide emphasizes that visitors should not stare at Qataris or ask women for information, and suggests using as few cameras as possible.

Wales manager Robert Page, whose side concludes their Nations League campaign on Thursday in Belgium and three days later at home in Poland, said: “We have (scheduled) meetings to address anything that we think is going to be a problem.

“It’s important that we respect their culture when we go out. We don’t want to hurt anyone unintentionally.

“We need to understand what we’re getting into, what we should and shouldn’t do.”

Allegations of the treatment of migrant workers and a poor human rights record have plagued Qatar since it was controversially awarded this winter’s final in 2010.

Wales reached their first World Cup in 64 years when they defeated Ukraine in the play-offs in June

Football Association of Wales chief Noel Mooney said after qualifying through the play-offs in June, players would be questioned about their views on issues surrounding the World Cup.

Male homosexuality is punishable by jail time and same-sex marriages are not recognized by the Qatari government.

When asked in May about homosexuals attending the tournament, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said: ‘We expect and we want people to respect our culture’.

Wales will play their three group matches against England, Iran and the United States at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Page was part of an FAW delegation to Qatar in July and said: ‘It was 44 degrees (Centigrade), insanely hot, and luckily it won’t be that in November.

Page praised the facilities in Qatar after his trip to the country with a delegation from Wales in July

“They did their best to accommodate that. I went to the stadium where we play our three games and it’s exceptional.

“They put air conditioning all over the field, I could feel it from where I was standing.

“I’m not so sure the players will feel it from the middle of the pitch, and certainly not our supporters from the top of the stands.

‘I am very happy with the hotel and the training facilities are excellent, being there made us look forward to it even more.

“It’s not cheap to get there and I feel for the supporters because I want them to have that great experience. But we haven’t been to a World Cup in a long time and I think they will go to Qatar.’