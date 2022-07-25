Waleed Aly slammed by union boss for referring to the death of young tradie as a ‘little civil suit’

Waleed Aly has been criticized by a union boss for “watering down” the death of a young apprentice after he mistakenly called the incident “a minor civil suit.”

National Secretary of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) Dave Noonan hit back on Monday as the co-host of The Project after a heated debate over the effectiveness of the industry watchdog.

“To put this in context, the contractor responsible for the appalling safety that led to the death of an 18-year-old student was fined $900,000 a few years ago,” Mr Noonan said.

“They didn’t pay a cent because they were insured. You see, the point here is that we’re getting these lurid accusations of someone swearing on a construction site, saying the wrong things, and huge fines, mass prosecution.

“But nothing has been done to improve the kind of appalling safety conditions that led to the death of that young worker and the paralysis of another worker.

“If anyone thinks that’s similar, I don’t agree.”

The project’s Waleed Aly erroneously referred to the death of an 18-year-old tradie in a workplace as a ‘minor civil suit’ and soon sparked a response from CFMEU Secretary Dave Noonan

Aly said defenders of the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ACCC) would argue that the taxpayer-funded commission is “prosecuting some important things.”

The panelist suggested to the union leader that civil lawsuits need not be similar, but can be handled in different ways.

“So if the builder is negligent in that situation, then that could be his own little suit,” he said — before quickly correcting himself and saying “civil suit.”

“It’s its own little civil suit? We’re talking about the death of a young man Waleed,” Mr. Noonan shot back quickly.

“The world I live in, the world our members live in, there are serious security risks, the most appalling security conditions, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to reduce it by calling it a ‘minor civil suit’.”

Aly said Mr. Noonan had misunderstood him and explained that he didn’t mean to say it was a “suit” to which his guest replied, “I’d love to replay the tape.”

Union boss Dave Noonan (pictured) accused the panelist of ‘mitigating’ the young apprentice’s death, which Aly said he didn’t mean as ‘a minor civil suit’

“I’m not saying it’s a minor civil suit and it doesn’t matter, if you want to compare the ways these things can ultimately result in fines, my only point is, they have different mechanisms that would result in different types of fines,” said Aly.

“So to say they’re similar, well, they don’t make similar.”

Mr Noonan said serious security breaches and wage theft go unpunished in the construction industry as a result of the ABCC’s inaction.

The national secretary claimed that the commission was set up by governments to deprive workers of the right to an effective union.

“We are a union that stands up for our members, we don’t apologize for that, and sometimes we get it wrong,” he continued.

“But we’re the only people trying to mate there because let me tell you, the ABCC isn’t when it comes to taking care of workers.”

The heated moment comes after the Albanian government announced a controversial move to scrap the industry watchdog.

Labor Relations Secretary Tony Burke announced on Sunday that changes to building regulations would take effect from Tuesday, before introducing legislation later this year to abolish the ABCC.

The committee’s powers will be reduced to the ‘absolute legal minimum’ before returning to the Fair Work Ombudsman and health and safety regulators.

Master Builders Australia warned that abolishing the commission would drive up construction costs and said the sector needed a specialist regulator.

But Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said it was about making sure workers were bound by equal laws.

“What should be there are the same laws throughout the labor relations system that apply to every employee,” he told ABC News earlier on Monday.

“The way this sector has been designated under the ABCC is not fair.”

Unions have long argued that the building code has been used to target provisions banning union flags and symbols.

Mr Noonan has previously claimed that the code had prevented unions from negotiating apprenticeship relations, indigenous labor clauses and measures to promote women in the construction industry.

