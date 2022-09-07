Waitress smashed pint glass into neighbour’s face in angry row over noise

<!–

A teenage waitress slammed a pint glass in the face of her neighbor in a roadside line over noise from her 18th birthday party.

Ella Dare hit Andrew Jones with the glass just days after she celebrated her 18th birthday with a raucous party in Cwmbran.

Mr. Jones was left with a deep cut on his forehead – with blood running down his face and covering his T-shirt.

A court heard that Dare and friend Macauley Mason, 24, had argued over street noise when a fight broke out.

Waitress Dare lashed out with a pint glass to hit both Mr. Jones in the head and partner Crystal outside their house.

A probation report states: ‘Because she and her partner were noisy in the street, an altercation ensued.

“She said she fell to the ground and the victim Crystal came on top of her. She said she got up in a panic and admits to punching the other victim in the face and causing the injuries.

“She said she was protecting her partner.”

Ella Dare (18) attacked Andrew Jones during an argument over her boisterous birthday party in Cwmbran

Mr. Jones was left with a deep cut on his forehead, with blood running down his face and torso

The report for Mason said: “He says he was noisy on the night in question and understands that his behavior may have caused fear in others.

“He says he reacted to a situation and should have walked away.”

Dare confessed to unlawful and actual bodily harm during the August 2020 attack on Newport Crown Court.

Mason confessed to a public order offense for using threatening words or behavior.

The court heard the couple ‘deeply regretted’ their actions

Peter Donnison, who defended Dare, said: “It’s been two years since the offense and she was a very young age, then only 18, now 20.

“She sincerely regrets being involved in this incident. What she’s saying is she should have run away.’

The court heard that Dare worked 25 hours a week as a waitress and was pursuing a college degree in business administration with the aim of earning a degree in the future.

Ella Dare and her boyfriend Macauley Mason, 24, were on the street when an argument broke out

Claire Pickthall, defending Mason, said: “He is clearly a young man who has trouble regulating his emotions and he has been out of trouble since August 2020.

“A stable relationship with Miss Dare has had a positive influence on him.

“He regrets being involved in this crime and the person he cares for has become very deeply involved.”

Judge Daniel Williams said the couple changed their pleas after the start of their trial.

He said, “Ella Dare has admitted to being unlawfully injured. That reflects her hitting Andrew Jones with a pint glass, injuring him.

She admits that she caused Andrew Jones’ injuries, but she has no intention of inflicting serious harm on him.

“She also hit Crystal Jones with a pint glass, but caused no wound.”

Dare, from Cwmbran, was given a 12-month community order to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and complete the 10-day rehabilitation requirement.

Mason, also from Cwmbran, was given a 20-day rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Williams told the couple: “You admitted that you were involved in an incident of violence.

“If you two stay out of trouble and meet those demands for the next 12 months, then this is the end. If you fail, you will be taken to court.’