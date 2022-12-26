Waitress is in shock after being gifted a $2,200 tip, but splits it with her coworkers

A waitress has recounted her surprise after customers left her a $2,200 tip.

Tayler Sullivan was working his normal shift at Delano’s Diner in Wichita, Kansas, earlier this month when he served a large table of 22 who had gathered for a holiday meal.

Once they finished their feast and started paying, they each offered a $100 tip, leaving Tayler with a wad of $2,200 in his pocket.

Rather than keep it to herself, Tayler decided to share some of her earnings with her coworkers, whom she describes as “like family.”

Tayler Sullivan was working his normal shift at Delano’s Diner in Wichita, Kansas, when he received a huge tip.

Rather than keep it to herself, Tayler decided to share some of her earnings with her coworkers, whom she describes as “like family.”

She explained to local TV station KAKE: ‘I ended up tipping everyone here on the money part of the restaurant. I work with them every day.

They are like my family. I [wanted] so you too have a good Christmas, even if it’s just a little bit.’

In terms of where she’ll spend her bonus dollars, Tayler says it’ll go toward saving up to buy a new car or move house.

Recalling the exact chain of events, the hospitality worker, still in a state of disbelief, said, ‘It was time for them to pay, and I asked them how they were going to do their checks, and they said they would all be together.

After giving Tayler the largest tip she had ever received, the customers told her to “enjoy your Christmas and do well.”

An exterior shot of the restaurant where Tayler has worked for four years.

“Then I brought the check, and all the family and friends started pulling out their phones, and they took out a whole bunch of money, like, ‘Okay, every year over Christmas break we all take out $100, so we’re going to let keep all the money.”

After giving Tayler the largest tip she had ever received in her four years working at the restaurant, customers told her to “enjoy your Christmas and all be well.”

Tayler, who works in customer service, says she’s used to small tips, but this amount was more than she could imagine.

He concluded with a smile: ‘You never know what can come, and what goes around comes around.’

If you enjoyed reading this article…

Make your move! Luxury Succession townhouse made famous by Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy drops the asking price by $2.5 million, and comes with a large theater, wine cellar and 12 BATHROOMS

Airtight Tips! How to Keep Christmas Dinner Leftovers Fresh for DAYS (But You’ll Have to Act Fast)

The last true movie star? From flying fighter jets to motorcycle cliff jumping, Tom Cruise has gone to great lengths to ensure that his action movies remain a true spectacle. So can he ever be toppled from the throne?