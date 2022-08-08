Waiting for Pivot | Financial Times

Ajay Rajadhyaksha is the worldwide chair of research at Barclays.

Financial markets trade based on stories. And for the past few weeks, the dominant story in both the bond and stock markets has been that the Fed will turn, and soon. Investors expect a rapidly weakening economy will force the US central bank to reverse its course and cut interest rates just months after the hikes end.

This belief built a rush in July, with many investors suggesting that the Fed could signal a shift on its Jackson Hole Retreat end of August. Every weak housing data point was fed into this story; any contraction in PMI was grist to this mill. A sharp drop in commodity prices, a collapse in business and consumer confidence, a drop in market expectations for inflation over the next decade – all pointed in the same direction. And then there was history: the Fed took a direct hit in both of the last two walking cycles. Gains in the summer of 2007 gave way to austerity in 2008. And, memorablely, the Fed increased in December 2018, only to change course in January 2019. No wonder the markets have been waiting for the US central bank to send another signal.

Easier said than done.

The data that matters most – inflation and wages – is still too strong for the US central bank to take it easy. Way too strong. And the numbers are on the rise, even ahead of July’s strong jobs report. Think of the latest inflationary pressures. Core CPI (excluding food and energy prices) over 6 months is running at nearly 7 percent year-on-year. But the 3-month interest rate is almost 8 percent. And the annualized number for one month is almost 9 percent. That means the core CPI is accelerating, not slowing down, and is in a very different zip code from the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Even more important is the wage development. In recent months, wage growth appeared to be slowing. The average hourly wage, reported in the Monthly Jobs Report, appeared to have amounted to an annual rate of 3.5 to 4 percent. Then three things happened at once. First the Atlanta Fed wage growth tracker showed that wages rose sharply in June (6.7 percent year-on-year):

Quarterly Moving Average of Median Wage Growth, Hourly Data © Atlanta Fed’s Calculations, Current Population Survey and US Bureau of Labor Statistics



Second, the average hourly wage data was revised upwards. Look, wages are no longer slowing down that streak.

But most significant was the latest release of the Employment Cost Index (ECI), the Fed’s favorite indicator. Private sector wages rose sharply in June to 6.5 percent year on year. The icing on the cake, of course, was that unemployment hit a post-covid low last week. The US job market is not alone not to slow down. It’s accelerating.

It is true that labor markets are known for looking backwards. In September 2008, around the financial crisis, unemployment was still 6.1 percent. When it peaked at 9.9 percent a year and a half later, the US was well on the way to recovery. Still, Fed officials care deeply about wages. If high wage expectations become embedded in an economy, high inflation can remain ‘sticky’ for much longer. An inflation target of 2 percent will be difficult to meet if wages per capita rise by 6 percent by 2023. Central bankers don’t like to admit it, but a primary goal of rate hikes is to cause enough job losses to slow growth. And if that doesn’t happen despite several rate hikes, it will increase the pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates further and keep them high for longer.

Admittedly, monetary policy works with a long and variable delay. Therefore, central bank decisions are usually based on forecasts; today’s data should not be the dominant driver of current policy. But these are not normal times. The inflation spike of the past 12-15 months has been huge, persistent and ridiculed the forecasts. And one by one, central banks had to adjust policies in line with incoming inflation data. The Fed broke its own forward guidance and increased 75 bps in June on the back of a strong May CPI report. And the ECB followed suit in July, up 50 bps despite promising 25 bps.

Strong vacancies are usually greeted with enthusiasm in the Marriner S Eccles building. But the starting point for inflation, including core inflation, is simply too high. Markets have gotten ahead of things by expecting the Fed to take a more moderate approach. As things stand, the Fed’s surprises are more likely to be hawkish in the months ahead. Investors waiting for an impending pivot will have to keep waiting.